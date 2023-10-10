Opinion

Scapegoat FC and this Sandro Tonali situation

Sandro Tonali is a brilliant footballer and I can’t wait to see him develop.

Since signing, there has been an awful lot of noise, sadly from a select few Newcastle fans, and journalists (Craig Hope of The Mail in particular), who have, and continue to, criticise every aspect of his game.

To be honest, I am quite sick of reading it.

In modern day football, it is no secret that good players come with very large price tags and equally large expectations – Anthony Gordon, for example. Unfortunately for Sandro Tonali, he has fallen into this category. As a result, there has been, in my opinion, a very harsh agenda against him.

For those people who are fortunate to watch him live, they will see how good he is and the potential he carries. And I have found that that those who do watch him live, are not the ones criticising him.

Watching in person is very different to television.

At times, players go missing on TV. However, it is quite obvious what he brings.

First and foremost, the energy and work rate. What you don’t see watching on TV is the amount of off the ball movement he does which creates a lot of space by drawing men out. Equally, this is replicated in his defensive play. He is deceptively quick. He loves to play one touch passing football.

When you watch live, it’s clear to see his passes are often one step ahead of everybody else – barring Trippier and Bruno who read his game perfectly. Sometimes our players aren’t quite on his wave length and we do lose possession, which then looks as though it’s down to him. This I feel will correct in time.

We all have to remember our midfield three has been shuffled nearly every single game he’s played in – with Bruno and Joelinton, Anderson and Bruno, Miley and Anderson, just to name a few. The understanding will come with time.

Looking back; against Aston Villa, he scored within 10 minutes and played fantastic.

Against Liverpool, he was, alongside Gordon, one of our best pair of players.

Against PSG, his off the ball work rate and pressing was unmatchable. Let’s not forget, it has only been thee months since he arrived. Against West Ham on the right, he was brilliant with Trippier.

A few pointers to remember

1) it took Bruno (arguably our best player) months to fit into the system and play at the highest level. It took Anthony Gordon six months – who now starts every single game and probably, most importantly, it took Joelinton years to find his correct position.

2) He is a 23 year old, Italian capped international with so much potential, playing in the Premier League, in a team finding their perfect balance with a huge fixture demand.

3) We have possibly the most demanding style of football with the high press. This will take time for him to be fully up to speed, not only with fitness levels but also the Premier League’s pace.

I for one have thoroughly enjoyed watching him, can see the potential and can not wait to see how he develops under Eddie, just like Joelinton, and Schar, and Longstaff and even Almiron, Murphy and Lascelles.

With that being said, nobody is exempt from criticism. We are all human, we all make mistakes.

There will be bad games, Sandro Tonali will have poor games and we will get frustrated. Just like Bruno did and bizarrely the same select few were straight onto his back and blaming him for losses.

So going forward, lets not become scapegoat FC and focus on our ever growing and developing team with excitement.