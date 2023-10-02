Opinion

Saudi Arabia PIF know they have invested in the best English club they possibly could have done

As we approach the second anniversary of the momentous Newcastle United takeover by the Saudi Arabia PIF, Reuben Brothers and Amanda Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners group, I thought I would take stock of some of the other ‘business’, or lack of, that has since gone on at other clubs in the EPL.

When the Russia / Ukraine conflict began in early 2022, it quickly became established that Roman Abramovich’s ownership and tenure at Chelsea had became untenable.

He would have to relinquish his ties to the Stamford Bridge club due to his ties with Vladmir Putin.

Initially in shock, the Chelsea fans rallied and got fuelled by a rumour that there may be interest in their club from Saudi Arabia.

It was even seriously suggested by some of them, that the Saudi Arabia PIF may even dump Newcastle United now that a ‘big’ London club had become available.

Even the jealous mackems peddled this myth in hope at the time.

The Raine Group brokered a deal on behalf of Abramovich and the club was soon sold to the American businessman Todd Boehly’s consortium for £2.5bn, with the new owners also saying they were committed to further investing another £1.75bn for the ‘benefit of the club’..

The Saudis were never interested and didn’t even blink.

Later in the Autumn of 2022, the Fenway Group at Liverpool F.C announced that they would be open to substantial investment, that could help sustain the club financially to carry on competing at the top level of English and European football.

Surely the Saudis who had previously showed a willingness to buy Liverpool, might be somehow tempted again reckoned some.

Within weeks the Glazers then declared that Manchester United were looking for investment, that they were willing to consider a full sale at the right asking price.

A lot of ‘fans’ and hypocritical journalists were now hoping that this finally might be the catalyst to finally trigger the Saudi Arabia PIF into action.

The mackems were declaring that it would be hilarious if the Saudis dumped Newcastle United.

According to them, they would never have purchased us in 2021 if they knew that these opportunities would have be coming available.

The fact that Amanda Staveley had brokered our deal for £305m and that the Saudi Arabia PIF led consortium had pursued a purchase of Newcastle rigourously in the face of massive adversity for over 18 months, was totally ignored by all and sundry.

From Salford to Sunderland, human rights were forgotten.

In the meantime, Newcastle United under Eddie Howe had a steady start to the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

Within months ‘little’ Newcastle United had began camping out in the top four and were on the road to a Wembley Cup final for the first time in 24 years.

Champions League football qualification was achieved in the Saudi Arabia PIF first full season at St James’ Park.

It is now October 2023.

Chelsea are seemingly a club in disarray, with owners who have spent astonishing amounts for what has so far amounted to mediocrity.

Liverpool finished fifth last season and were pipped for their regular Champions League place by Newcastle United.

The Glazers still have a stranglehold on Manchester United and are unlikely to be going anywhere soon.

And Sunderland are still in the EFL, their fans still as jealous as ever of Newcastle United’s fine fortune and excellent progress.

And as for our Chairman Yasir Al Rumayyan?

Well I reckon he is one happy and contented man, knowing that the Saudi Arabia PIF purchased and invested in the best English club they possibly could have done.