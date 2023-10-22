Opinion

Saudi Arabia PIF is only reason for Newcastle United improvement – Final proof can’t be ignored

Exactly two years and two weeks after the Saudi Arabia PIF led takeover, we can’t deny it any longer.

The final proof is there for all to see.

Saudi Arabia PIF is the only reason for Newcastle United improvement these past couple of years.

It must be true because I read it so many times last night.

My wife was out with friends and so I was looking around online to see what everybody was saying about the demolition job on Crystal Palace.

Sure enough, I read comment after comment stating as proof, that the Saudi Arabia PIF majority shareholding is the only reason why Newcastle United are battering the likes of Palace.

The massive amounts of money spent since 7 October 2021 are the only reason why Newcastle United were so many levels above Roy Hodgson’s side, nothing to do with Eddie Howe, simply a case of putting all this new money on the pitch in the form of new players. It wouldn’t matter who Newcastle had as manager, these results were inevitable, if Steve Bruce had this team then it would be exactly the same.

With time on my hands I thought I would see if those uncomfortable things would clash with the above agreed consensus of so many, those uncomfortable things that are referred to as… facts.

It turns out that the eleven players that tore Crystal Palace apart, the total spending on them since 7 October 2021 is… £121m. These spending overseen by the Saudi Arabia PIF led new NUFC has spent the ridiculous sum of £121m on their signings who started at St James’ Park on Saturday, average that across all 11 positions in the team and that averages at £11m per position that has been spent (since October 2021) on that team yesterday.

That £121m (which includes future add-ons) spent since 7 October 2021 on Pope £10m, Trippier £12m, Burn £13m, Bruno £41m and Gordon £45m.

If you recall, everybody laughed when we signed mature journeyman Dan Burn, no competition from other clubs to sign Pope after his relegation with Burnley, Trippier on his last legs and only coming to Newcastle for a massive final pay cheque and to take it easy, who was this Bruno they all said (typical UK media cluelessness, considering he’d already played for Brazil) and they all found it hilarious that up to £45m had been committed to a 21 year old Gordon who had been made a convenient scapegoat and hate figure for the Everton owners and fans.

Yet these were the only Saudi Arabia PIF era signings who started against Palace.

Feels like there is something wrong here.

Surely it couldn’t possibly have something to do with a quality young manager who knows what he is doing and an ownership who simply employ the best possible people they can find to run the club? After all, we as Newcastle United fans were repeatedly lectured by journalists, pundits and rival fans, that we should be happy / content with Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce, there was nothing wrong with them AND this was the level of our club.

Six of the ten outfield players who tore Palace apart, were inherited by Eddie Howe and the Saudi Arabia PIF takeover. What has happened????

The six inherited NUFC players who started yesterday were Lascelles, Schar, Longstaff, Murphy, Wilson and Joelinton.

To claim that if Steve Bruce was still here, Newcastle would be still getting the same results, is so wide of the mark that it is on the same level as the Sunderland fans who are so deluded, they have convinced themselves that they currently have a better team than NUFC. Yes, honestly, they exist.

The reality is that Steve Bruce didn’t rate Schar at all, he even played midfielder Hayden ahead of him. Bruce and Ashley totally messed Longstaff around and wouldn’t even give him a payrise, despite being on a contract signed before he ever played in the Premier League, Bruce refusing to play him as well. Bruce didn’t have a clue what to do with Joelinton, repeatedly played him as a centre-forward which clearly isn’t his position, then after finally accepting that, ended up leaving him out of the team almost as much as he played him.

Murphy was most definitely not the player he is now, Lascelles was played in an eleven man defence under ultra negative Steve Bruce. Whilst Callum Wilson was a striker starved of support but somehow scoring enough goals to help United avoid relegation.

A lot of things have contributed to the new Newcastle United and yes, the Saudi Arabia PIF have played their part, along with the Reuben family and Amanda Staveley, the other members of the consortium, This is though just acknowledging that any owners of a club have to take some of the credit (and blame when things go wrong).

Reality is though that Eddie Howe has been the big difference, saving the careers of so many of the players he inherited and making numerous inspired value for money signings, including the likes of Trippier, Burn and Pope.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Crystal Palace 0 – Saturday 21 October 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Murphy 4, Gordon 44, Longstaff 45+2, Wilson 66

Palace:

Possession was Palace 40% Newcastle 60%

Total shots were Palace 17 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Palace 3 Newcastle 7

Corners were Palace 8 Newcastle 6

Referee: Tim Robinson

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Livramento 69), Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Tonali 69), Joelinton (Anderson 80), Murphy, Wilson (Isak 69), Gordon (Almiron 69)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Targett, Hall

