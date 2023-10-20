News

Saturday match called off – Newcastle United v Crystal Palace Under 18s clash

Saturday’s Newcastle United v Crystal Palace Under 18s match has been called off.

An announcement by Crystal Palace (see below) revealing the news on Friday afternoon.

The game was set kick-off at 10.30pm on Saturday (21 October) but has now been postponed.

No new date so far set for this Newcastle United v Crystal Palace Under 18s clash as yet.

Crystal Palace saying that in due course a new date and time for the match will be confirmed.

Palace saying ‘adverse weather conditions affecting travel’ caused the postponement.

Crystal Palace official announcement – 20 October 2023:

‘Crystal Palace Under-18s’ Premier League Cup fixture against Newcastle United has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions affecting travel.

The game, scheduled to take place on Saturday, 21st October at 10:30 BST, will no longer take place this weekend. The match was due to be shown live on Palace TV+.

A rearranged time for the fixture will be confirmed in due course.’