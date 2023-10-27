News

Sandro Tonali worldwide ban procedure could take months to be extended to Newcastle United but…

It was a surprise to many to see Sandro Tonali still involved on Wednesday night.

The midfielder coming on for Newcastle United in the second half against Borussia Dortmund.

The expectation of the majority was that Sandro Tonali would already have a ban in place ahead of that Champions League clash.

Then this Friday morning, Eddie Howe with an even bigger surprise, with the NUFC Head Coach declaring (see below) that there is a ‘high chance’ Sandro Tonali will still be available to him at Wolves on Saturday.

The Italian Football Federation announced an 18 month ban on Thursday, with eight months of that suspended. However, as things stand, the necessary procedures haven’t been done that will make the ban apply outside of Italy. Eddie Howe saying the club have received no official notification from anybody.

The media in Italy have been also reporting today about the procedures involved in extending this Sandro Tonali ban beyond Italy and to cover England / Newcastle United and everywhere else.

This needs to be extended internationally by UEFA and FIFA.

Over in Italy, Calciomercato have reported this Friday morning that this is a procedure that can take months.

However, they say that their information is that the Italian Football Federation have taken measures to ensure that a worldwide extension for Sandro Tonali and any other players, is done in a more ‘timely’ fashion.

The question is just how ‘timely’ will they manage it for the Newcastle United player?

The betting investigation in Italy all kicked off with the case of Nicolo Fagioli and he eventually received a ban of seven months (not including the suspended months of his punishment). However, in the case of Fagioli it was a lot more straightforward in terms of then putting the ban into effect, as a Juventus player, the decision by the Italian Football Federation was all that was needed to apply to a player still on the books of a Serie A club. No great rush to put in place the global ban.

Sandro Tonali of course breaking the rules whilst playing in Serie A for AC Milan but not playing for Newcastle United under another jurisdiction.

It remains to be seen whether it will be hours, days or weeks before UEFA and FIFA extend the Sandro Tonali ban beyond Italy but in the meantime, as Eddie Howe says, the midfielder set to be involved on Saturday and maybe even starting. Tonali impressd on Wednesday when coming on against Dortmund and with such a busy schedule, I wouldn’t be surprised if Eddie Howe did put him in the team v Wolves. If still available…

For purely selfish NUFC reasons, considering the injury and availability situation overall at Newcastle United, it would be handy of say it took another couple of weeks for any ban to come into place beyond Italy.

Newcastle with five games in the next two weeks (see below) and having Sandro Tonali still available for some or all of these matches would be a big help to Eddie Howe. Watch this space.

Also interesting in the Italian media coverage, they say that the regulations would allow Newcastle United to stop paying Sandro Tonali once he is banned.

However, they say that their information is that Newcastle definitely won’t look to do this BUT could be set to announce an agreement whereby he would take a pay cut, with this cash then used for charitable purposes, very likely helping others to deal with gambling addiction.

Eddie Howe talking about Sandro Tonali ban / availability for Newcastle United on Friday morning – 27 October 2023:

“We haven’t had any official confirmation yet; we haven’t had anything from the Italian authorities at the moment.

“There is a high chance that he could be available for us at Wolves.

“We are preparing as if he is fit and ready to play.

“He will be travelling with us.”

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports