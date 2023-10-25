Opinion

Sandro Tonali – What about after the decision is announced in Italy?

We’re going to find out at any time now, what scale of punishment Sandro Tonali is to receive for his alleged betting transgressions if, as expected, he is found to have broken the rules.

Hopefully, this news may well be accompanied by some of the facts related to his case.

There has been quite a lot of speculation on The Mag and elsewhere as to what, exactly, the lad has done, who knew about it and what should happen as a result, so I thought I would throw my twopenn’orth onto the table.

First and foremost, I’m not against gambling.

I don’t do a lot myself but I do like a day at the local races a couple of times a year and always enjoyed late night card sessions after the pub on a weekend when I was younger (and single!). Like any other potential vice, gambling is something individuals have to handle for themselves – just like drinking, smoking and, for the rich and famous, sex (I’m convinced I could have become a sex addict myself as a young man if only I could have found a steady supplier).

In the case of Sandro Tonali, the main issue is what exactly has he done?

There are claims he has used illegal gambling sites to place bets.

Claims that some of his bets have been on football.

Furthermore, it is claimed / rumoured that some of those bets were involving AC Milan, when he was turning out for their team.

Regardless of the additional claims that he only ever backed AC Milan to win, this is clearly wrong and a serious breach of the rules if found to be the case.

Serious as well if found to have used illegal gambling sites, especially if doing so knowing they were illegal sites.

He deserves to be punished, therefore, if he has knowingly broken Italian football-related rules and laws and must accept the consequences of his actions.

I don’t blame the gambling companies and their advertising campaigns for this situation. Sandro Tonali is perfectly at liberty to gamble and has thousands of activities other than football to choose from to exercise his right to do so.

I also don’t hold Milan responsible in any way unless they’d known he had a problem and did nothing about it, which doesn’t appear to be the case, with no credible sources claiming that this has been the reality.

That’s the easy bit out of the way.

The more difficult question is what happens next? Any sanctions he might receive aren’t there to help him but to punish him and deter others. It’s up to the clubs, the professional associations, the families and – most of all – the players themselves, to do the helping bit.

Sandro Tonali may be facing heartbreak and misery but it is a situation he can turn to his, and ultimately our, advantage depending on how he handles himself from now on.

First and foremost, he has to realise what an opportunity he has now. He has come to a club where the fans have taken to him and who will back him to the hilt because he’s now “one of our own”. This was clearly demonstrated before, during and after the Crystal Palace match on Saturday.

We will forgive him anything PROVIDING that he is completely honest and gives a heartfelt apology if found to have broken the rules – giving himself the platform for a completely new start. There must be no revelations further down the line or all bets are off! (Sorry about that.)

Rather bizarrely, he has the opportunity to make himself a toon legend via his actions from now on. He needs to show genuine humility and contrition if found guilty. It isn’t known yet how any potential ban would work.

Would he be paid? If found to have broken the rules, he could consider requesting that withheld wages could be paid to local and/or gambling rehab charities. Better still, if he does continue to be paid even if breaking the rules and getting a ban, he could voluntarily cut them and divert a decent chunk to said charities.

If he is allowed to train even if banned, he could spend small amounts of regular time helping out at, say, local food banks or he could visit youngsters in hospital. Look how well that went down with fans in the cases of Isaac Hayden and ASM. If he can’t train with Newcastle United then he could fit even more time in. He could enrol in a college course to improve his language skills. The list of good causes he could patronise and interesting projects he could join is endless and represents positive things he could do to give himself an active and rewarding lifestyle. To fill the boring hours that possibly led him to gambling in the first place and potentially breaking the rules.

Imagine the kudos he could receive from fans if he takes the above on board if found guilty. If he demonstrated true humility and penance without whingeing and blaming others. To show his determination to pay back the faith we are already showing in him. As well as becoming a happier and better person, he could become a legend before he plays another game.