Sandro Tonali sent back to Newcastle United by FIGC – Italian Football Federation conducting betting probe

Sandro Tonali has been sent back to Newcastle United by the FIGC.

The FIGC is the Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio, otherwise known as the Italian Football Federation.

Nicolo Zaniolo has also been sent back to the UK, to link up with his club, Aston Villa.

The FIGC conducting an investigation which is reported to concern allegations regarding betting activity by the two players.

The two players now set to miss Euro Group qualifiers against Malta on Saturday and England on Tuesday.

GFN Italy report – 12 October 2023:

‘Italy stars Nicolo Zaniolo and Sandro Tonali have been investigated for illegal betting, after Nicolo Fagioli has been under investigation for the same.

Sky Italia state that the police are seeking clarifications from the Newcastle United midfielder and the Aston Villa winger in the illegal betting case and for their involvement in it. The names of the two Italian stars were given by the photographic agent Fabrizio Corona, who in turn was summoned by the police as a person informed of the fact.

FIGC have confirmed that the pair have left the club’s retreat and they will not feature in the nation’s upcoming games during the international break and will return to their respective clubs.

Corona made statements to the Turin police officers on behalf of the Piedmont prosecutor’s office and had mentioned the names of the two footballers on his social media platforms as part of the illegal betting case, which in recent days also involved the Juventus’ Fagioli. The police were sent to Coverciano on the recommendation of the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office.’

FIGC Official Statement – 12 October 2023:

‘Investigation documents served to Sansro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo

The federation has decided to allow the players to return to their respective clubs, also for their protection.

The Federation announces that this afternoon the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office has conducted investigations into players, Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Zaniolo, who are currently training with the national team at the Coverciano Federal Training Centre.

Regardless of the nature of the events, considering that the two players are not in the necessary condition to face the matches scheduled for the next few days, the Federation has decided, also for their protection, to allow them to return to their respective clubs.’