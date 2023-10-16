News

Sandro Tonali ready to plea bargain with prosecutors according to Italian media – Now back in Newcastle

Sandro Tonali travelled back to Newcastle on Saturday according to the Italian media.

La Gazetta dello Sport reporting that the Newcastle United midfielder will be interviewed further once Police have finished examining his phone and other devices.

Just in case you hadn’t heard, Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo removed from the Italy squad as they are part of an investigation into potential betting offences, with players in Italy not allowed to bet on football. This followed their close friend and Juventus star Nicolo Fagioli having already confessed to having done so, Italian football authorities rules making it a three year minimum suspension but with the possibility of that being cut if players are open and help the authorities with their investigation.

In their latest report, La Gazetta dello Sport claim that like Fagioli, Sandro Tonali is now ready to negotiate his own plea bargain with the FIGC (Italian Football Federation) and the Prosecutor, but that this would still leave him at risk of a ban of at least 18 months.

I think a couple of things important to stress here.

The Italian media are as reliable as the English media when reporting on football, so it is always difficult / impossible to know for sure when they are reporting on credible evidence that they have knowledge of, or simply speculating on what could be the truth (or not).

Also, other (less headline grabbing…) reporting has seen journalists report that both Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo have been stunned to be investigated. That they are innocents caught up in this simply because of their friendship with Fagioli, which has seen their phones and other devices seized due to conversations (via text etc) they have had between them about gambling. With Tonali and Zaniolo claiming that whilst they have gambled Poker and Blackjack, which is allowed, they have never gambled on football matches.

It is obviously a massive story in Italy with claims that up to a dozen players could be implicated. However, whilst the reporting is manic over in Italy with such juicy subject matter, we will have to wait and see what the eventual truth is.

This latest Italian media report also claims that Fagioli will receive a ban of between 10 and 18 months, after having helped the authorities after he was caught out.

As to how long all of this will take, is another massive unknown.

Obviously we all hope that once the Italian authorities have checked through his devices, Sandro Tonali will be shown to be an innocent party.

If it goes the other way and there is a ban / punishment for the Newcastle United midfielder, then that could take a very lengthy period to come into operation, as we saw with Ivan Toney.

Any punishment for Fagioli and others found to have been betting on football whilst playing their football in Italy, will be worldwide, applying to all leagues / all countries.