Sandro Tonali – President of Italian Football Federation talks about Newcastle midfielder and betting investigation

Gabriele Gravina, the Italian Football Federation president, has been talking today about the betting scandal gripping Italian football, including commenting on Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo having been forced to withdraw from the Italy squad in recent days as part of the investigation.

The Italian Football Federation President was speaking at the Italian embassy in London today, when making the remarks.

In England for the big match tonight and Gabriiele Gravina, along with Fabio Capello, Gianfranco Zola and Angelo Ogbonna, all receiving awards at today’s event for their contributions to Italian football and the English game.

Gabriele Gravina speaking about Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo leaving Italian training as part of the investigation into potential betting offences in Italian football – 17 October 2023:

“As a human being I feel for the two players.

“They are like children to me.

“We should not condemn these young boys.

“Gambling addiction is not a football problem, it’s a social plague.

“I assure you that whoever is asking for help we will help.”

As for anybody found to have broken the rules in Italian football, when it comes to players and gambling, Gravina stating today:

“Whoever made a mistake will be punished and helped in a healing and recovery project.

“We need to put these people on a path to recovery.

“We have to make sure these children can come back.

“We will not abandon these boys. Ever.”

We still await news on whether or not Sandro Tonali, or indeed any other players, have indeed broken any Italian football authority betting rules, that forbid betting on football.

That is, apart from Nicolo Fagioli, who is the one who was initially caught out and confessed to having broken the rules. Earlier today the Juventus star handed a seventh month ban from football, this said to have been significantly lowered from the three years or more he could have been banned for, due to allegedly helping the Italian football authorities with their investigations.

Also attending the event at the Italian embassy, Giuseppe Riso, agent of Sandro Tonali, speaking earlier today – 17 October 2023:

“I was very pleased with the speech of the President (of the Italian Football Federation) Gravina, it is important for these kids not to feel alone.

“Sandro Tonali is playing the most important match at the moment, the one against gambling addiction, and he will win this one too.

“At the moment he is a bit in shock.

“I hope this match saves the life of Sandro and be an example for other boys too.

“Sandro is shaken, he is very sad.

“He has understood that he has to face this problem in a very determined way. He has to deal with this problem, he knows he has to get out.

“I thank Newcastle because they immediately showed great closeness.

“He is training at the moment and on Saturday he could also play.”