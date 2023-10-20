News

Sandro Tonali – Newcastle United boss goes public with how the situation now stands

Sandro Tonali has been making the headlines this week.

Now we have had an official update on his situation.

Eddie Howe talking on Friday about the summer signing.

The Newcastle United boss declaring that Sandro Tonali could be making headlines on Saturday, only this time, for what happens on the pitch against Palace.

Asked about the situation regarding the Italy international, Eddie Howe stating ‘He’s trained twice this week with us and he’s very much available for selection.’

I am guessing that means Sandri Tonali will have trained two of the last three days and that will become three in four today (Friday), missing a day’s training when he flew to Italy to be interviewed by the authorities as part of the betting investigation.

Eddie Howe on Sandro Tonali:

“He’s had a very, very difficult couple of weeks and has been dealing with a lot.

“From what I can see he’s handling himself really well and dealing with his emotions strongly but I’ll have to make a call.

“I have to bring it back to football and what he’s delivering on the pitch to try to make the best decision for the team.

“For me, the most important part of this whole incident is Sandro and his welfare.

“We feel as a football club, straight away, it was to throw our arms round him and protect him to give him the love and support he needs to find solutions to the problems he has.

“He’s trained twice this week with us and he’s very much available for selection.”