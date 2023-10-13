News

Sandro Tonali investigation – Positive update and hope for Newcastle United fans

Thursday night brought the shock news that Sandro Tonali (and Aston Villa’s Nicolo Zaniolo) had been taken out of the Italy squad for the October internationals.

The reason being that both players were under investigation amidst claims of illegal betting by players in Italian football, with claims that as many as ten players could be allegedly involved.

Juventus star Nicolo Fagioli had already confessed to breaking the strict betting rules governing those playing in Italian football.

Now on Friday there has been an interesting development / update in the Italian media.

GFN Italy report – 13 October 2023:

‘Aston Villa’s Nicolo Zaniolo and Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali have confessed to the fact that they did play poker and blackjack, distancing themselves from any sports betting.

Yesterday, the Italy duo was questioned by the police in the illegal betting case after Nicolo Fagioli was also questioned by the Prosecutor, with the Juventus man revealing connections with players following a thorough search of his phone.

La Repubblica have now revealed some details about the situations of Zaniolo and Tonali, stating that the two players were not immediately questioned by the police after they left Italy training. Instead, they were grilled by their family and agents, so that they could know a potential defence in the case.

Zaniolo, almost in tears, had revealed that they had played games of poker and blackjack. Sandro Tonali admitted to the same but both the players distanced themselves from sports betting. They admitted to being friends with Fagioli, with whom chats suggest that they did indeed indulge in betting.

Having said that, police are yet to have concrete proof of the fact that they did indulge in sports betting. Betting flows, payment methods and VPNs are being investigated to know more about it.’

Obviously we can’t take for granted that this is going to end up ok but I think real hope for Newcastle United fans that this is going to turn out to be a non-story where Sandro Tonali is concerned. If indeed it turns out his betting interests have been limited to blackjack and poker, not football.

I think the fact that the two players had been removed from the national squad when Italy were facing two massive games, Euros qualifiers against Malta and England, naturally made you fear the worst.

However, from what has now been reported in Italy, it is more than possible (likely?) that they have been caught up innocently in this, due to their friendship with Fagioli.