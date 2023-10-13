News

Sandro Tonali facing these potentially severe punishments if found guilty in betting investigation

Newcastle United fans on Thursday night discovered (see below) the shock news that Sandro Tonali, along with Aston Villa’s Nicolo Zaniolo, had been taken out of the Italy squad for the October internationals.

The reason being that both players were under investigation amidst claims of illegal betting by players in Italian football.

The media in Italy understandably going big on this story, with claims that as many as ten players could be allegedly involved.

Juventus star Nicolo Fagioli has already confessed to breaking the strict rules governing those playing in Italian football.

Those rules ban players from betting on any football event and any bans that could / would be handed out, would apply to players wherever they may play now, even if they have moved to other leagues / countries since the placing of any bets when they were playing in Italy.

The minimum Italian ban for betting on football events is three years and it could be far worse for Zaniolo if the allegations are proved true, that he bet on a Coppa Italia game involving his own club Roma, when he was still in their squad.

Gazzetta dello Sport are amongst those in the Italian media who have been looking at the case / allegations and potential punishments if proved true.

They say that whilst the minimum punishment is set at a three year ban, that can be potentially reduced if the player plea bargains or helps during an investigation.

They report that Fagioli has already helped out the Prosecutor and Article 126 states that if a player helps in the closure of investigation, the ban could be reduced by as much as 50 per cent. Whilst, article 128 states that if the player brings useful information to the table and helps in identifying other suspects, the Prosecutor can offer a bigger reduction in the ban.

You can’t make assumptions BUT you can clearly see why it could be in the interests of somebody such as Fagioli, who has been caught out, to try and name other potential rule breakers in order to potentially reduce his own punishment…

As to whether those he might have named are actually guilty of anything, remains to be seen (Would Fagioli, or anybody else, get extra punishment, if found to have falsely accused any other player of breaking the rules???).

The Italian newspaper does offer a ray of hope though, saying it isn’t a certainty that Sandro Tonali or indeed any other Italian player, other than Fagioli, will be sanctioned. As investigations are still ongoing to see if there are grounds for the violation of Article 24 of the Code of Sports Justice, which deals with the ‘ban on betting and the obligation to complaint’.

If there is believed to be a case to answer, it would be presented to the national federal court first and if going to trial and found guilty, a request would be made to extend the sentence to competitions authorised by FIFA and UEFA.

With Sandro Tonali and/or Nicolo Zaniolo banned from competing in the Premier League, if found guilty.

Here’s hoping it doesn’t come to that and the Newcastle United midfielder found innocent and having not been involved.

FIGC Official Statement – 12 October 2023:

‘Investigation documents served to Sansro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo

The federation has decided to allow the players to return to their respective clubs, also for their protection.

The Federation announces that this afternoon the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office has conducted investigations into players, Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Zaniolo, who are currently training with the national team at the Coverciano Federal Training Centre.

Regardless of the nature of the events, considering that the two players are not in the necessary condition to face the matches scheduled for the next few days, the Federation has decided, also for their protection, to allow them to return to their respective clubs.’