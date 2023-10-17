News

Sandro Tonali agent speaks out – Thanks Newcastle United, says fight against his gambling addiction must be won

With England v Italy at Wembley tonight, the agent of Sandro Tonali is in England.

Giuseppe Riso earlier today attending an “Italy-England, derby of Europe” event at the Italian Embassy in London.

After the event he spoke about Sandro Tonali amidst the ongoing gambling investigation in Italy.

Giuseppe Riso, agent of Sandro Tonali, speaking earlier today – 17 October 2023:

“I was very pleased with the speech of the President (of the Italian Football Federation) Gravina, it is important for these kids not to feel alone.

“Sandro Tonali is playing the most important match at the moment, the one against gambling addiction, and he will win this one too.

“At the moment he is a bit in shock.

“I hope this match saves the life of Sandro and be an example for other boys too.

“Sandro is shaken, he is very sad.

“He has understood that he has to face this problem in a very determined way. He has to deal with this problem, he knows he has to get out.

“I thank Newcastle because they immediately showed great closeness.

“He is training at the moment and on Saturday he could also play.”

Riso wanting to make clear that Sandro Tonali has issues around gambling.

However, still no clarity as to whether the Newcastle United player has broken the betting rules in Italian football.

Mixed reporting previously, with some of that reporting saying that Sandro Tonali has insisted he only gambled on the likes of Poker and Blackjack, which is allowed, rather than better on football matches, which isn’t allowed.

As Riso indicates though, regardless of the eventual outcome of the investigation, Sandto Tonali is obviously free to keep on playing for Newcastle United in the meantime.