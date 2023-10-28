Opinion

Ruben Neves now set to move on loan to Newcastle United from Saudi Arabia – Only one problem

Ruben Neves scored fourteen months ago against Newcastle United.

That day at Molineux the midfielder opened the scoring with an excellent long range strike.

Newcastle United dominated the match but needed a last gasp Allan Saint-Maximin special to come away with even a point, rather than the three they deserved.

Moving on to the summer just past, both Ruben Neves and ASM made very different headlines, the pair both moving to clubs in Saudi Arabia.

There were all kinds of extra edges put on these deals in terms of the public debate, not least because of their ages. The two players were actually born just a day apart, ASM on 12 March 1997, Ruben Neven on 13 March 1997. So both of them only 26 when moving to the Saudi Pro League, unlike the vast majority of other name players heading out there for Saudi riches, more mature players in their thirties.

Anyway, now we are two and a half months into the season, we are now all seeing these headlines…

There is only one small problem with these ‘breaking news’ headlines.

None of them give any credible information as to how they ‘know’ Newcastle United are even trying to sign Ruben Neves, never mind it actually happening.

The headlines and stories are pretty much just all the exact same tale with a few words moved around, the exact same claims repeated over and over again.

Does anybody honestly believe, really, that with Sandro Tonali now getting banned, Newcastle United have now set up a Ruben Neves loan deal for January???

If you need any further proof, just have a look at what was being said before a ball was even kicked this season, by either Ruben Neves or Newcastle United….

Adam Crafton of The Athletic, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live Football Daily’s The Saudi Story podcast – 4 August 2023:

“I think the whole fuss around that Saint-Maximin deal is really a bit of a storm in a teacup.

“I think the deal in the end was around €30m (approx £25.8m).

“It is probably a bit high given he had a year left on his contract, but relative to what the Saudis have spent on Fabinho from Liverpool or Sadio Mane from Bayern Munich, it doesn’t seem in any way outside of the market that the Saudis have created.

“I think one of the looming issues is if in January Bruno Guimaraes has an injury and all of a sudden Ruben Neves rocks up to Newcastle on loan for six months – I think that is the sort of thing the Premier League would struggle with.

“From a regulatory point of view, I don’t think there’s regulations there to stop that.

“I also think other clubs in the league would kick up a big fuss about that.”

This is the thing, the Newcastle United / Ruben Neves conspiracy stories were being written even before the season had started.

That Newcastle United and their owners intended to get around FFP rules by getting Ruben Neves on loan (free) in January, with Al Hilal also majority owned by Saudi Arabia PIF.

The conspiracy theories back then were quite extraordinary, with even claims that Al Hilal would keep paying the Ruben Neves wages whilst he played for Newcastle, to further help NUFC get around FFP rules.

Some people honestly thought / claimed that countless people, especially Ruben Neves, were in on this. The player willing to move to Saudi Arabia then go to Newcastle in January, just for NUFC FFP purposes.

As you can see above, back then the conspiracy theories were rampant with ASM, even though he only left for around £25m, which pretty much all NUFC fans AND neutrals, actually thought was on the cheap side, not a case of getting around FFP rules with a massively inflated transfer fee!

The sense of outrage back then and even worse now, of pundits, journalists, rival fans, all wanting to say how disgraceful this all is by Newcastle United. When actually absolutely nothing has happened with Newcastle and Ruben Neves, nor will it in January.

He has helped Al Hilal go five points clear at the top of the Saudi league and that is where he will be staying for the season.