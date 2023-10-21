News

Roy Hodgson with blinding honesty after Palace hiding at St James’ Park

Roy Hodgson is a very good manager.

He is also a very honest one.

Without sounding too dramatic, that is a bit of a rarity these days.

No surprise then that after Crystal Palace were lucky to lose by ‘only’ four at St James’ Park, Roy Hodgson blindingly honest and telling it how it is / was.

Roy Hodgson speaking after Newcastle 4 Crystal Palace 0:

“There is nothing I want to say to take away from the Newcastle performance.

“We didn’t come anywhere near the football we are capable of playing, offensively or defensively.

“To come here and lose, I can accept that, but to come here and lose so comprehensively is hard to accept.

“We were just not anywhere near good enough.

“I can’t say they didn’t deserve to be 3-0 up at half time because they created a lot of chances and deserved to be ahead.

“We made uncharacteristic mistakes, defenders and midfielders making mistakes they hadn’t been making.

“At half-time, one of our coaches said this was our first under par performance in eight games, maybe on Monday I will have a philosophical view about it, but at the moment it is hard to take.

“We have to be very honest with ourselves and work out why this happened and make sure we are not in another similar position.””

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Crystal Palace 0 – Saturday 21 October 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Murphy 4, Gordon 44, Longstaff 45+2, Wilson 66

Palace:

Possession was Palace 40% Newcastle 60%

Total shots were Palace 17 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Palace 3 Newcastle 7

Corners were Palace 8 Newcastle 6

Referee: Tim Robinson

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Livramento 69), Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Tonali 69), Joelinton (Anderson 80), Murphy, Wilson (Isak 69), Gordon (Almiron 69)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Targett, Hall

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Manchester United (8pm) TNT Sports