Roy Hodgson press conference on Friday – Ahead of facing Newcastle United at St James’ Park

Roy Hodgson has been talking ahead of his visit to St James’ Park.

The 76 year old an emergency recall for Crystal Palace in March, after Patrick Vieira was sacked and relegation looking a strong possibility.

With five wins and only two defeats in the final ten games, Roy Hodgson leading the Eagles to safety.

However, this season has started with Crystal Palace once again struggling for goals.

Last season they only scored 40 in their 38 Premier League matches, even 18th placed Leicester scored 51 and 19th place Leeds got 48 goals.

This time, no team outside the bottom four has scored less than Palace’s seven goals in eight Premier League games.

Roy Hodgson bemoaning the fact that to make his goalscoring threat even less, both Eze and Olise will be missing at St James’ Park.

Summing up the negative style of Palace’s play last season (as well as this), they played Newcastle United three times last season and all three games ended up goalless, although NUFC won the Carabao Cup penalty shoot out against them.

Roy Hodgson asked about Palace’s lack of goal threat and those three goalless draws last season, before he took charge:

“Both teams are well organised.

“Sometimes chances are not taken and sometimes they are and that impacts very strongly the result of the game.

“Neither team is a particularly defensive minded team.

“You’re only as good as the opponents allow you to be.

“We know we will have to work very hard if we want to create goal chances against this very strong Newcastle team.”

Roy Hodgson on Palace’s form:

“I think we could have done more if we hadn’t been hit by this injury crisis.”

Roy Hodgson asked about injuries and naming James Tomkins, Dean Henderson, Jeff Schlupp, Nathan Ferguson, Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze as six that will definitely not be available for this Newcastle match.

Roy Hodgson keen to say how much he misses those last two named:

“Two players who have been influential last year we have had to play without, both Olise and Eze.

“I don’t think any team would like to lose two such influential players for the first part of the season.

“In that respect we rely very heavily on the guys who got us through last year.

“I’m hoping life will get a lot easier for everybody when two such influential players come back into that team.”

Roy Hodgson asked about summer signing Matheus Franca, who is yet to make his debut:

“He’s not injured.

“He’s a candidate.

“Training is training. We need to see him in games.

“We have to get him into either the first-team, knock someone off their perch and get into the team or in the substitutes, or watch him in an Under-21s game.

“As far as we’re concerned, all we’ve seen is the highlights of his matches with Flamengo.”