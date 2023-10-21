Opinion

Rival boss tells it how it is with Newcastle United – This is a must read

How would you sum up Newcastle United?

How would you explain what our football club is all about?

How would you describe just how brilliant a job Eddie Howe has done?

Well, you don’t have to, because somebody has done the job for you.

If only all football managers were as knowledgeable AND as honest as this one…

Roy Hodgson talking about Newcastle United and Eddie Howe – 20 October 2023:

“I don’t think that Eddie’s success is due to him going out and buying a new team by splashing out enormous sums of money.

“They bought some very good players and good players do cost money and they have had to pay the asking price for those players.

“Looking at it from the outside, what he and Dan Ashworth have done, is build a very good football team.

“And they brought players into the football club which suit the philosophy, make the team that they have got, a better team.

“Because they are not all superstars, they are not players that have cost 50, 60 million.

“But the ones they have bought for a bit more money have been perfect for their team and the way that Eddie wants the team to play.

“So, I think he has done an outstanding job, because when he came in they were fighting relegation, now they are in the Champions League.

“You can’t do much better then that, when you are given the chance to take on a club of Newcastle’s… I say, stature, because of the fact that they have such incredible support.

“Newcastle is very much a one city team.

“Everyone around Newcastle, for miles around, all they care about is Newcastle United.

“Now that puts a lot of pressure on the coaches and players to produce a winning team and that is exactly what he has done.

“Hats off to him.”