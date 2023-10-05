News

Rio Ferdinand on what he witnessed in person at St James’ Park – Newcastle 4 PSG 1

Rio Ferdinand was inside St James’ Park on Wednesday night.

The former Man Utd player witnessing at first hand an incredible night, on and off the pitch.

I (still!) can’t say Rio Ferdinand is one of my favourite people BUT fair play, I think he captures what we all experienced quite perfectly here,

Rio Ferdinand talking to TNT Sports after witnessing Newcastle 4 PSG 1:

“Newcastle United were perfect all over the pitch.

“They played high-risk football, pressing football and it paid off.

“It was a team game plan, they set it out, and they stuck to it, to a man.

“These fans have to take some credit as well, the way that they’ve played their part.

“What is at the heart of this?

“What is at the heart of a performance like that?

“What do you need on a day like this?

“Desire, the work ethic, the intensity, all of those layers they had. And the quality.

“Dan Burn, what a great story, as well you’ve got two local lads [Burn and Longstaff] getting on the scoresheet, what a moment.

“The guys on the pitch, stay out there for as long as you can, stay out there and soak this up because this is the type of night you don’t get many of, and it will stay with you for the rest of your career.

“It was such a perfect performance, tonight is one of those nights for Newcastle.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 PSG 1 – Wednesday 4 October 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 17, Burn 39, Longstaff 50, Schar 90+1

PSG:

Hernandez 56

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was PSG 73% (69%) Newcastle 27% (31%)

Total shots were PSG 11 (4) Newcastle 12 (8)

Shots on target were PSG 2 (0) Newcastle 8 (4)

Corners were PSG 8 (4) Newcastle 1 (1)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Tonali (Anderson 65), Almiron (Murphy 71), Isak, Gordon (Targett 90+3)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, L.Miley

