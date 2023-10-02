Opinion

PSG – Why Newcastle United should have zero fear and just be wary

Like everybody else, I can’t wait for PSG on Wednesday night at St James’ Park.

What a prospect, the first Champions League home match in over twenty years.

Especially Newcastle United facing such a ‘name’ as PSG, who have become a major competitive club in recent years since their Qatar takeover more than a decade ago.

However, when I read some comments ahead of this PSG match, I do wonder if other people are talking about the same team?

The French club portrayed as some team of world beaters by many.

Well, they do have one potential world beater but I’m not too sure after that…

They are instead showing every sign of a club on the wane, struggling to hold onto their best players and this happening amidst financial / FFP concerns.

The way I see it on Wednesday night is that Newcastle United of course need to be wary, but in reality, should be approaching this game with zero fear.

This season has been their very worst start in Ligue 1 since the Qatari takeover.

They have won only three of seven league matches and this is how things currently look on Monday in the weak French league…

PSG have lost to Nice and only drawn against second bottom Clermont (on Sunday 0-0) and third bottom Lorient, plus a draw against Toulouse who had gone into this past weekend in the bottom four.

To put this start into perspective, in 2021/22 PSG won all of their first eight Ligue 1 matches and won the title by 15 points.

Last (2022/23) season PSG started with eight wins and one draw in their first nine Ligue 1 matches, then that became fourteen wins and two draws in the opening 16. Totally dominant domestically.

However, that has all changed and pretty much ever since entering 2023, PSG have been in decline.

After picking up 44 points in their opening 16 Ligue 1 games last season, in their final 22 Ligue 1 matches PSG only picked up 41 points and were very lucky to cling on to the title by one point from Lens. Remember, of the five big European leagues, France have by far the weakest.

When you look at the entire PSG 2023 record in both Ligue 1 and Champions League it reads:

Played 32 Won 17 Drawn 5 Lost 10.

In February / March PSG were eliminated in the very first knockout round of the Champions League, outclassed and losing home and away without scoring a single goal against Bayern Munich.

They won 2-0 against Borussia Dortmund last month but when you dig down, PSG only had three shots on target at home and were fortunate that the keeper only saved one of the three efforts on target, one of the two goals a Mbappe penalty. So basically, two efforts on target in open play all match.

PSG are no longer the team of Messi and Neymar and quite clearly Mbappe is forcing his way out as well in these next ten months or so. A January departure wouldn’t be a massive surprise, especially if PSG went out of the Champions League at the group stage…

It would still be a great marker if Newcastle United were to win against PSG on Wednesday night when Champions League returns to St James’ Park after such a long time out of it.

However, I think for sure that Eddie Howe, whilst wary of course of especially Mbappe if he plays and PSG in more general terms, will be telling his players how they can hurt the visitors, the weaknesses that can be exploited. He won’t be talking of fear and how they need to approach this match with a negative mindset.

In 32 Ligue 1 and Champions League matches in 2023, PSG have failed to win 15 of the 32 and have actually lost 10 (and drawn five), so basically pretty much failing to win 50% of their games this calendar year and losing one in three on average.

With the help of Wor Flags, lets get this match off on the right footing from the very first whistle and show PSG what a Champions League night can be like on Tyneside.

PSG have got rid of three managers in less than three years, Luis Enrique has only been in the job less than three months but if losing at St James’ Park…