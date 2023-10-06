News

PSG star admits truth about why they got hammered by Newcastle United

The final scoreline read Newcastle 4 PSG 1.

The biggest defeat in a Champions League group match for PSG during this era under Qatari ownership, since taking over in 2011.

A real shock to the system for the visiting club’s manager, players and fans.

Trying to explain how Newcastle 4 PSG 1 happened, the French team’s star midfielder Manuel Ugarte with admirable honesty.

Manuel Ugarte reflecting on Newcastle 4 PSG 1:

“We expected to have a better match but the difference between the two teams was very big in the game.

“Newcastle played very well and did very good pressing.

They were very well organised. They had great determination.

“The atmosphere had an influence on the match.

“Newcastle are strong at home.

“It was not our best match.

“We could have done more.

“The score remains harsh.

“We could have been more aggressive, we could have shown a better state of mind, but the atmosphere will have been favourable to them.

“I think they were a little more aggressive because they were back at home in the Champions League and that’s not usual for them.

“It’s not a criticism.

“The truth is that the atmosphere helped them.

“I think we could have done more in terms of attitude and on an individual level, but these are matches that happen sometimes.

“Now it is done.

“We have to think about the next match.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 PSG 1 – Wednesday 4 October 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 17, Burn 39, Longstaff 50, Schar 90+1

PSG:

Hernandez 56

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was PSG 73% (69%) Newcastle 27% (31%)

Total shots were PSG 11 (4) Newcastle 12 (8)

Shots on target were PSG 2 (0) Newcastle 8 (4)

Corners were PSG 8 (4) Newcastle 1 (1)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Tonali (Anderson 65), Almiron (Murphy 71), Isak, Gordon (Targett 90+3)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, L.Miley

