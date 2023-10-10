News

PSG President evasive when quizzed about hammering by Saudi Arabia owned Newcastle United

It was a tough night for PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Watching on a Newcastle United hammered his team 4-1 at St James’ Park on Wednesday night.

The PSG President witnessing the heaviest ever Champions League group defeat since the Qatari takeover back in 2011.

What of course made it significantly worse, is that this humiliation was at the hands of a club that is 80 per cent owned by the Saudi Arabia PIF.

As well as being PSG President, Nasser Al-Khelaifi is also chairman of both beIN Media Group and Qatar Sports Investments.

The weekend after that Newcastle United humiliation, the Qatar Grand Prix was held. Bruno Mars had been booked to perform but pulled out, so at the last minute French DJ and Producer, DJ Snake, was signed up to replace him.

Now Le Parisien has reported that DJ Snake got the chance to ask the PSG President about that Saudi Arabia majority owned Newcastle United humiliation only days earlier.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi giving a comical / evasive answer…

“What game?

“I don’t know what you’re talking about…”

When pressed, PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi giving the following explanation / excuse:

“This summer the club saw considerable positive changes.

“Bigger than anyone had imagined.

“Building new foundations takes time, determination, patience, and perseverance.

“We must not overreact.”

The PSG President now sees his club taking on AC Milan at home on 25 October and then away at the San Siro on 7 November, those same nights we will be watching Newcastle United at home to Borussia Dortmund and then away in Germany.

These are massive games for all four clubs but arguably the biggest off all for PSG in terms of pressure, as since 2012 they have never failed to get past the group stage.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 PSG 1 – Wednesday 4 October 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 17, Burn 39, Longstaff 50, Schar 90+1

PSG:

Hernandez 56

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was PSG 73% (69%) Newcastle 27% (31%)

Total shots were PSG 11 (4) Newcastle 12 (8)

Shots on target were PSG 2 (0) Newcastle 8 (4)

Corners were PSG 8 (4) Newcastle 1 (1)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Tonali (Anderson 65), Almiron (Murphy 71), Isak, Gordon (Targett 90+3)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, L.Miley

