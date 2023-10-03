News

PSG official preview – Ask 3 former players who also turned out for Newcastle United, to give their opinions

PSG are set to play at a stadium that they’ve never previously visited before.

St James’ Park hosting the second match of the Champions League group (of death!) stage.

Didier Domi, Fabrice Pancrate and Yohan Cabaye have all played for both PSG and Newcastle United.

The Ligue 1 club asking each of them for their thoughts ahead of Wednesday night..

PSG official site preview of Newcastle United match – 3 October 2023:

Didier Domi:

“It (St James’ Park) is one of the best atmospheres in England, although my greatest memory in that respect is still a game between Liverpool and Paris at Anfield in May 1997.

“It’s impressive how loud it is, and if you’re not ready for it, the atmosphere can scare you.

“At Paris, though, we’ve got players like Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé, who might be galvanised by that and who are used to these big European games.

“The atmosphere will be massive right from the get-go, and both teams press high up the pitch, which could leave spaces in behind for Paris’s forwards.

“Newcastle’s defence is solid; they play very smartly and position themselves well, but they’re not very quick.

“Newcastle play as a block, but Paris will be the favourites because they’re experienced in these big European matches whereas this will be a huge occasion for The Magpies in their opening home game.”

Fabrice Pancrate:

“It was magical to see the whole stadium in harmony with its players despite the fact that we were only playing in the second division.

“Different generations of fans go to games together, and everyone wears black and white. It really is impressive!”

“Newcastle have been waiting to get back into the UEFA Champions League for a very long time. The whole city will be behind The Magpies.

“Incidentally, I can remember how, before games, during the warm-up, the stadium would be practically empty because the fans were at the bar. As soon as the game kicked off, though, there wasn’t a single empty seat!

“Newcastle have their strengths. They’ll look to play forward, and that’ll free up spaces for our strikers. Either way, this is a fantastic match-up that has all the hallmarks of a goalfest!”

Yohan Cabaye:

“Newcastle are renowned for having a unique atmosphere; their fans really are exceptional.

“St James’ Park is full of chants and passion at every game.

“It’s an atmosphere that inspires the players and makes the club and the city a special place to play football in.

“The fans’ love and support are incomparable, and I’ll always cherish that from my time at Newcastle.

“Newcastle’s fans have a special relationship with French players. I got to feel that love and that affection during my time at the club. Allan Saint-Maximin and David Ginola are excellent examples of players who made a mark on the fans through their talent and their personality. Newcastle’s fans have always had a special place in their hearts for French players.”