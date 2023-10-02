News

PSG official announcement – 19 man squad named to travel to face Newcastle United in Champions League

PSG have revealed the players who are travelling to Tyneside.

The Ligue 1 club making an official announcement (see below) on Monday afternoon, naming a squad of nineteen.

Like every other Newcastle United fan swiftly checking through those named, the answer is yes, Kylian Mbappe is one of the nineteen named in the squad who will travel to face Newcastle United.

PSG official announcement – 2 October 2023:

Check out the 19-man Paris Saint-Germain squad ahead of the UEFA Champions League group stage week 2 game against Newcastle United FC this October Wednesday 4th at 21:00 CEST at St James’ Park.

SQUAD:

1. Keylor Navas

2. Achraf Hakimi

4. Manuel Ugarte

5. Marquinhos

7. Kylian Mbappé

8. Fabian Ruiz

9. Gonçalo Ramos

10. Ousmane Dembélé

15. Danilo Pereira

17. Vitinha

21. Lucas Hernandez

23. Randal Kolo Muani

26. Nordi Mukiele

28. Carlos Soler

29. Bradley Barcola

33. Warren Zaïre-Emery

37. Milan Skriniar

80. Arnau Tenas

99. Gianluigi Donnarumma

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Wednesday 4 October 2023 – Newcastle v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (2pm)

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports