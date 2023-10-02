PSG official announcement – 19 man squad named to travel to face Newcastle United in Champions League
PSG have revealed the players who are travelling to Tyneside.
The Ligue 1 club making an official announcement (see below) on Monday afternoon, naming a squad of nineteen.
Like every other Newcastle United fan swiftly checking through those named, the answer is yes, Kylian Mbappe is one of the nineteen named in the squad who will travel to face Newcastle United.
PSG official announcement – 2 October 2023:
Check out the 19-man Paris Saint-Germain squad ahead of the UEFA Champions League group stage week 2 game against Newcastle United FC this October Wednesday 4th at 21:00 CEST at St James’ Park.
SQUAD:
1. Keylor Navas
2. Achraf Hakimi
4. Manuel Ugarte
5. Marquinhos
7. Kylian Mbappé
8. Fabian Ruiz
9. Gonçalo Ramos
10. Ousmane Dembélé
15. Danilo Pereira
17. Vitinha
21. Lucas Hernandez
23. Randal Kolo Muani
26. Nordi Mukiele
28. Carlos Soler
29. Bradley Barcola
33. Warren Zaïre-Emery
37. Milan Skriniar
80. Arnau Tenas
99. Gianluigi Donnarumma
Newcastle United upcoming matches:
Wednesday 4 October 2023 – Newcastle v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports
Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (2pm)
Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)
Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports
