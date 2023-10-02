News

Premier League top four chances – Bookies react after Newcastle United upturn in form

The race for the Premier League top four places is underway.

Manchester City at the top as usual but now consecutive defeats to Newcastle United and Wolves this week, in cup and league.

Whilst when it comes to who else will finish Premier League top four, an ever changing picture.

This is the newly updated Premier League table on Monday 2 October 2023 after Newcastle 2 Burnley 0:

So how have the punters and bookies reacted to Newcastle United bouncing back and winning their last three PL matches, when it comes to now expectations of the Premier League top four placings?

Listed below are the updated general Premier League odds now available from the various bookies for this 2023/24 season, in brackets are the odds that were available after the defeat at Brighton and ahead of this trio of PL victories:

Finish top four:

1/33 (1/25) Man City

1/4 (4/9) Arsenal

4/11 (8/13) Liverpool

6/4 (2/1) Newcastle United

7/4 (9/4) Tottenham

3/1 (7/2) Brighton

4/1 (8/5) Man Utd

5/1 (9/1) Aston Villa

7/1 (5/2) Chelsea

30/1 (20/1) West Ham

500/1 or higher the rest

So the big move is that Newcastle United are once again one of the most fancied quartet to finish Premier League top four.

Premier League relegation:

1/4 (3/10) Luton

1/5 (4/9) Sheffield United

11/5 (7/2) Burnley

9/4 (7/4) Everton

3/1 (3/1) Bournemouth

9/2 (7/2) Wolves

6/1 (11/2) Forest

7/1 (4/1) Fulham

Newcastle United to go down was 250/1 before a ball was kicked, now 1,000/1!

Finish Premier League top six:

1/100 (1/200) Man City

1/20 (1/7) Arsenal

1/16 (1/7) Liverpool

4/11 (4/5) Newcastle United

4/11 (4/5) Tottenham

8/11 (5/4) Brighton

5/4 (1/2) Man Utd

6/4 (3/1) Aston Villa

11/5 (1/1) Chelsea

9/1 (8/1) West Ham

Listed below are the general Champions League odds to win the competition available from the various bookies now, with in brackets the odds before the group draw was made:

2/1 (2/1) Man City

5/1 (7/1) Bayern Munich

8/1 (16/1) Arsenal

8/1 (12/1) Real Madrid

12/1 (12/1) Barcelona

14/1 (10/1) PSG

33/1 (25/1) Newcastle United

33/1 (16/1) Man Utd

33/1 (25/1) Napoli

33/1 (33/1) Atletico Madrid

Also picked out lower down:

66/1 (40/1) AC Milan

100/1 (40/1) Borussia Dortmund