Premier League top four chances – Bookies react after Newcastle United thrash Crystal Palace

The race for the Premier League top four places is underway.

Manchester City at the top as usual on Monday morning.

Whilst when it comes to who else will finish Premier League top four, an ever changing picture.

This is the newly updated Premier League table on Monday 23 October 2023 after Newcastle 4 Crystal Palace 0:

So how have the punters and bookies reacted to the Newcastle United upturn in form, a run of eight undefeated in all competitions which includes 13 points from a possible last 15, when it comes to now expectations of the Premier League top four placings?

Listed below are the updated general Premier League odds now available from the various bookies for this 2023/24 season, in brackets are the odds that were available after the defeat at Brighton (back on 2 September 2023) and ahead of this trio of PL victories:

Finish top four:

1/25 (1/25) Man City

1/4 (4/9) Arsenal

1/3 (8/13) Liverpool

5/4 (9/4) Tottenham

13/8 (2/1) Newcastle United

4/1 (8/5) Man Utd

5/1 (5/2) Chelsea

5/1 (7/2) Brighton

7/1 (9/1) Aston Villa

66/1 (20/1) West Ham

So Newcastle United are now once again one of the most fancied five to finish Premier League top four.

Premier League relegation:

1/5 (4/9) Sheffield United

1/4 (3/10) Luton

7/4 (3/1) Bournemouth

15/8 (7/2) Burnley

15/4 (7/4) Everton

13/2 (11/2) Forest

17/2 (4/1) Fulham

9/1 (7/2) Wolves

Newcastle United to go down was 250/1 before a ball was kicked, now 1,000/1!

Finish Premier League top six:

1/250 (1/200) Man City

1/40 (1/7) Arsenal

1/16 (1/7) Liverpool

1/4 (4/5) Tottenham

4/11 (4/5) Newcastle United

11/10 (1/2) Man Utd

7/5 (5/4) Brighton

8/5 (1/1) Chelsea

7/4 (3/1) Aston Villa

14/1 (8/1) West Ham

Listed below are the general Champions League odds to win the competition available from the various bookies now, with in brackets the odds before the group draw was made:

2/1 (2/1) Man City

5/1 (7/1) Bayern Munich

7/1 (12/1) Real Madrid

10/1 (16/1) Arsenal

10/1 (12/1) Barcelona

16/1 (10/1) PSG

20/1 (25/1) Newcastle United

25/1 (33/1) Atletico Madrid

33/1 (33/1) Inter Milan

33/1 (25/1) Napoli

50/1 (16/1) Man Utd

Also picked out lower down:

66/1 (40/1) AC Milan

150/1 (40/1) Borussia Dortmund