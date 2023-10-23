Opinion

Premier League top eight now forming – Set to pull away?

After the weekend’s games, I think a Premier League top eight is for sure starting to take real shape.

It is Tottenham v Fulham still to be played tonight, then everybody will have played nine matches each.

So basically we will be a quarter of the way through the season, which is now the point I reckon where you can start to draw some early conclusions.

Unlike say when only four games had been played and for example, Newcastle United having had to play four of the other clubs who’d finished top seven last season.

This is how the Premier League table looks on Monday morning:

I have a very strong feeling that the Premier League top eight you see above, will also be the ones filling the top eight positions at the end of the season, albeit not in the same order.

The early rounds of PL matches will always see some surprises and early signs of false promise, however, as time and games move on, there usually is a pretty clear picture of where things are heading well before we approach Christmas, Certainly when it comes to the clubs who stand any chance of filling the top end spaces.

Early on this season I think West Ham have flattered to deceive a bit. I don’t think there is any chance of them ending up in relegation trouble but neither do I think they will be troubling the Premier League top eight positions.

Neither will Chelsea in my opinion. The media might get excited whenever they win a match, however, I just think they look to have the same frail look as last season, individuals rather than a team. A team that easily crumbles when put under pressure. They may pull off the odd shock result against the better teams, with the dubious characters rising to the occasion at times when playing a name team. However, even though Arsenal were poor at the weekend and allowed Chelsea a 2-0 lead, as soon as the Gunners had a go, Pochettino’s side fell apart and were lucky to get a point in the end.

In their last 20 Premier League matches, Chelsea have won against Bournemouth (last season), Luton, Brentford and Fulham. That is it.

Interesting to look at last season’s final table, the Premier League top eight in 2022/23:

A quick check will show you that whilst in a different order, the Premier League top eight at the end of last season, are also the eight clubs filling those top eight spaces on this Monday morning.

So does Premier League top eight have any special significance?

Well, there is every chance it does, as everything points to the top eight by the end of May 2024 all getting to play in Europe.

As no doubt you are aware, the Premier League is in line to get an extra Champions League place for next season’s expanded and altered competition.

The two countries / leagues that have the best coefficients this season will get an extra place in the Champions League group stage next season. So as long as the Premier League clubs do what they usually do in Europe, that fifth place will be available.

If England is in the top two, fifth in the Premier League will qualify for the Champions League.

If an extra Champions League place had been awarded on that basis, then the past seven seasons these are the countries who would have been awarded that extra space:

2016-17: Spain and England

2017-18: England and Spain

2018-19: England and Spain

2019-20: Spain and Germany

2020-21: England and Spain

2021-22: England and Holland

2022-23: England and Italy

A bit of a shame really, Liverpool missing out on Champions League football, if only it had came in a year earlier…

So next season, assuming the Premier League gets the fifth Champions League place.

This season the top five would go into the UCL, with sixth into the Europa League along with the FA Cup winners. The Carabao Cup winners would get a place in the Conference League.

However, if the domestic cup winners qualify for Europe, those places transfer to the league.

Which would then mean, all of the Premier League top eight getting a European place for next season.