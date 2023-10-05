News

Premier League player of the month – Newcastle United star nominated for September 2023 award

This Newcastle United star has been nominated for the September 2023 Premier League player of the month award.

Kieran Trippier nominated.

Yet another outstanding month of contribution from the England and Newcastle United top man, so go HERE to vote for Trippier.

Official Premier League announcement – 5 October 2023:

Seven players have been nominated for September 2023’s EA SPORTS Player of the Month award, and you can help to decide the winner.

You, the fans, have until 12:00 BST on Monday 9 October to pick your favourite on the EA SPORTS website.

The public votes will be combined with those of a panel of football experts to decide the winner, who will be announced next week.

September EA SPORTS Player shortlist

Julian Alvarez (Man City)

P4 W3 D0 L1 G2 A2

The Argentinian was directly involved in four goals in as many matches in September, scoring two and setting up two, showing his ability to create during a period when Manchester City were missing many of their regular starting midfielders.

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham)

P4 W2 D0 L2 G3 A0

The West Ham United winger is nominated for a second month in a row having continued his eye-catching start to the season with three goals in September.

Pedro Neto (Wolves)

P4 W1 D1 L2 G1 A3

Neto set up three goals in September to take his tally to four for the season, the joint-most in the Premier League. While he wasn’t credited for an assist, he played a huge part in forcing an own goal as Wolverhampton Wanderers handed Man City their first Premier League loss of the campaign.

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

P4 W3 D0 L1 G2 A2

Liverpool’s talisman registered two goals and two assists, and created 11 chances for his team-mates in four matches.

Son Heung-min (Spurs)

P4 W3 D1 L0 G6 A0

Tottenham Hotspur’s captain excelled in September in his new role as a central striker. His six goals helped Spurs remain unbeaten and end the month in second place, only one point behind leaders Man City.

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle)

P4 W3 D0 L1 G0 A4

The Newcastle United captain contributed at both ends of the pitch. He set up four goals, including three in one match, an historic 8-0 win at Sheffield United, as well as helping his team end the month with three successive clean sheets.

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

P4 W3 D0 L1 G4 A1

The Aston Villa striker ended the month in fine form. His winner at Chelsea was followed by a hat-trick and an assist in a 6-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion that moved his team up to fifth in the table.