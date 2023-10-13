News

Premier League official announcement – 7 Newcastle United TV matches to end of November

The Premier League have revealed the live TV choices for the end of November.

Five of those games chosen by Sky Sports and TNT Sports.

Though surprisingly, they don’t include Newcastle v Chelsea.

Premier League TV announcement on final round of matches in November – 13 October 2023:

Revised schedule

Kick-offs 15:00 unless stated. All times are GMT.

Saturday 25 November

12:30 Man City v Liverpool (Sky Sports)

Burnley v West Ham

Luton Town v Crystal Palace

Newcastle v Chelsea

Nott’m Forest v Brighton

Sheff Utd v AFC Bournemouth

17:30 Brentford v Arsenal (TNT Sports)

Sunday 26 November

14:00 Spurs v Aston Villa (Sky Sports)

16:30 Everton v Man Utd (Sky Sports)

Monday 27 November

20:00 Fulham v Wolves (Sky Sports)

I am guessing that simply the sheer number of Newcastle United matches that have been picked already, means that they have to rein back at times, with some future decisions.

However, across all competitions, it does still mean that seven of the nine remaining Newcastle United matches before we get to December, WILL be broadcast live in the UK.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of November 2023:

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Borussia Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Man U v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports