Premier League official announcement – 7 Newcastle United TV matches to end of November
The Premier League have revealed the live TV choices for the end of November.
Five of those games chosen by Sky Sports and TNT Sports.
Though surprisingly, they don’t include Newcastle v Chelsea.
Premier League TV announcement on final round of matches in November – 13 October 2023:
Revised schedule
Kick-offs 15:00 unless stated. All times are GMT.
Saturday 25 November
12:30 Man City v Liverpool (Sky Sports)
Burnley v West Ham
Luton Town v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v Chelsea
Nott’m Forest v Brighton
Sheff Utd v AFC Bournemouth
17:30 Brentford v Arsenal (TNT Sports)
Sunday 26 November
14:00 Spurs v Aston Villa (Sky Sports)
16:30 Everton v Man Utd (Sky Sports)
Monday 27 November
20:00 Fulham v Wolves (Sky Sports)
I am guessing that simply the sheer number of Newcastle United matches that have been picked already, means that they have to rein back at times, with some future decisions.
However, across all competitions, it does still mean that seven of the nine remaining Newcastle United matches before we get to December, WILL be broadcast live in the UK.
Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of November 2023:
Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)
Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Borussia Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Man U v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund (5.45pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)
Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports
