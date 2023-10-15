News

Premier League form table updated – Well worth a look for Newcastle United fans ahead of Palace

This (see below) is how the Premier League form table now looks ahead of the next match.

Newcastle United having drawn 2-2 at West Ham heading into the international break.

Eddie Howe and his NUFC team with Crystal Palace up next on Saturday.

Here is the updated Premier League form table, which covers the past six matches for all teams:

The last six results for Newcastle United with very latest one listed first:

West Ham 2 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 2 Burnley 0

Sheffield Utd 0 Newcastle 8

Newcastle 1 Brentford 0

Brighton 3 Newcastle 1

Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2

Then the same for Crystal Palace and their last six PL matches:

Palace 0 Forest 0

Man U 0 Palace 1

Palace 0 Fulham 0

Aston Villa 3 Palace 1

Palace 3 Wolves 2

Brentford 1 Palace 1

As you can see, Newcastle United now sixth in this newly updated Premier League form table. NUFC with ten points from three wins, one draw and two defeats. Fifteen goals scored and seven conceded.

Whilst Palace are tenth in the form table, with nine points. Two wins, three draws and one defeat, six goals scored and six conceded. Although Palace have only scored one goal in their last four matches (all competitions).

This is how the Premier League table currently now looks on Sunday 15 October 2023:

As you can see, Newcastle United now one place higher in the full Premier League table than Crystal Palace.