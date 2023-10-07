Opinion

Premier League fixtures this weekend – The Newcastle United perspective these games elsewhere

Looking at these Premier League fixtures this weekend.

Seeing the other games from a Newcastle United perspective.

Eddie Howe and his players with yet another big game, this time away at West Ham.

As a Newcastle United fan, have a look at this weekend’s Premier League fixtures and have a think about what you’d like to happen and what is likely in terms of results:

This is how the table looks on Saturday morning before this weekend’s Premier League fixtures are played:

My Conclusions

A very interesting split this weekend, when it comes to matches on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday features 11 clubs who currently fill the bottom 12 positions in the table.

Sunday then sees Premier League fixtures where only one of the eight teams aren’t currently top eight in the table.

So when it comes to my main focus in this latest article on Premier League fixtures, it’s obvious where the main focus will be.

That one in 12 clubs today is Tottenham, the only team in the top eight that play today.

They have had a generous opening set of fixtures and hilariously made Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool cry last weekend with that last minute own goal for the scousers following on from the VAR mess. Spurs will go top, at least temporarily, if winning at Luton in the early kick-off.

After a really poor start and four defeats, Luton have shown signs of life. A draw at home to Wolves and then win at Everton, only to then fail in a massive six pointer on Tuesday when losing 2-1 to fellow promoted club Burnley. However, this was a very decent Luton performance, they had 18 shots to 14 for Burnley and only lost to a goal five minutes from time. I think they could get something from Tottenham who despite their results have conceded six goals in their last four Premier League games. If Luton are to get anything, then they will need to defend well against a Spurs side now set up to attack.

Another interesting game sees Burnley home to Chelsea this afternoon. Their media mates were getting all excited because Chelsea actually won a match, 2-0 at Fulham. However, I think Vincent Kompany would be disappointed not to get anything today and I think Burnley will get at least a point to follow up that massive win at Luton on Tuesday.

After starting the season with five games unbeaten, losing at Newcastle United appears to have knocked Brentford. They have now lost three (against Newcastle, Everton and Arsenal) of their last four and drawn at Forest. However, today could be perfect for Brentford who are a lot more capable than those recent results suggest. They visit Old Trafford and face a Man Utd side who have lost five of their last six games in Premier League and Champions League, conceding 14 goals in the process. Another loss today and Erik ten Hag could well be wondering when, not if, he will be sacked.

Brighton v Liverpool is intriguing and any result possible here. Brighton have dipped in form but hopefully a draw here would be perfect for Newcastle United.

Wolves had been playing not so badly but not getting the results / points they maybe deserved. That massive 2-1 win over Man City will have done them a power of good and fingers crossed they will get at least a draw at home in their local derby against Villa.

Final game of these Premier League fixtures this weekend is Arsenal v Man City, with defeats to Newcastle and Wolves in the past week and a half, Guardiola’s team suddenly looking not quite so formidable. Arteta will be thinking this is a huge opportunity for a massive win, I think Arsenal will get at least a draw but whether that becomes all three points we wait to see.

Of course, the only really important match this weekend, is that one on Sunday at the Olympic Stadium.

If Eddie Howe’s side can make it four Premier League wins in a row, then NUFC can really start pushing into the upper end of the table. A win and making it six victories and a draw in the last seven matches (in all competitions) would really set us up heading into this next international fortnight.