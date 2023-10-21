Opinion

Premier League fixtures on weekend – The Newcastle United perspective these games elsewhere

Looking at these Premier League fixtures this weekend.

Seeing the other games from a Newcastle United perspective.

Eddie Howe and his players with yet another big game, this time home to Crystal Palace.

As a Newcastle United fan, have a look at this weekend’s Premier League fixtures and have a think about what you’d like to happen and what is likely in terms of results:

This is how the table looks on Saturday morning before this weekend’s Premier League fixtures are played:

My Conclusions

A very interesting one to kick off the weekend’s Premier League fixtures.

A game where you (me anyway!) struggle to know who you want to win?

I suppose you have to want the scouse mackems to get something and after a shocking one point from their opening five matches, the last three PL games give at least some hope they can get something at Anfield. Everton losing at home to Luton but that result sandwiched between wins over Brentford and Bournemouth, to at least temporarily lift them out of the relegation zone. Maybe they can grab a point today if T-Rex is on form.

A shame that Man City v Brighton isn’t on TV, as it looks an intriguing match. The Seagulls are of course over-hyped but they can be a dangerous side. Guardiola’s team have had a rare wobble in recent games and it wouldn’t be a massive surprise if Brighton got at least a point today.

Speaking of hype…

The London-centric media getting all excited because Chelsea have managed to win a couple of games, against mediocre opposition in Fulham and Burnley, to go with their only other win over Luton. Their last two PL games at Stamford Bridge have been 1-0 defeats to Forest and Villa. I can see a goalless draw here as Pochettino will be desperate not to lose to Arsenal at home.

Man U continue to stumble on and were incredibly lucky not to lose at home to Brentford last time, having lose 1-0 to Palace in their previous PL match. Anything but a win tonight and serious pressure on ten Hag, as they then have a massive game at home to Copenhagen, a must win match or else surely not progressing in the Champions League.

Sheffield United have only one point in eight PL games and will be looking to recreate the fight and purpose that saw them unlucky not to get a draw and win at Tottenham, not so long ago. A chance of a point or better against Man U, if they do so.

Villa v West Ham looks a decent contest on Sunday, yet another draw could be the end result in that clash.

Then the weekend rounded off on Monday with Fulham visiting Tottenham.

Fulham don’t look great this season but have managed two wins and a draw from their last three games. Fair play to Spurs for their results but they do appear to have carried all the luck this season so far.

Their last four PL matches seeing a draw and three wins, but those three wins coming against Sheffield United when a goal down eight minutes into added time, that comical ending against nine man Liverpool, then a tight 1-0 over Luton.

Maybe this will be the start of their luck evening out and Fulham grabbing something on Monday night.

Of course, the only really important match this weekend, is that one today at St James’ Park.

If Eddie Howe’s side can make it four Premier League wins in their last five PL games and 13 points from a possible 15, then NUFC can really start pushing into the upper end of the table. A win and making it six victories and two draws in the last eight matches (in all competitions) would really set us up heading into this tough packed schedule, with Borussia Dortmund next up at St James’ Park.