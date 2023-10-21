News

Premier League fixtures for festive period delayed – Broadcasters deliberate

The Premier League fixtures for the festive season were due to be released on Friday.

However, the broadcasters continue to deliberate, meaning the fans still left in the dark.

Yesterday, only the opening weekend of December’s Premier League fixtures were confirmed, including Newcastle United v Man U moved to 8pm on Saturday 2 December (see below).

The Premier League instead will reveal the rest of December’s dates and times of matches ‘early next week’…

This is actually the very latest they could / should be doing it, as they committed this season to giving at least six weeks notice for Premier League fixtures up to the end of December, then for January to May 2024 matches, at least five weeks notice of movement due to broadcaster decisions.

The Premier League fixtures for Newcastle United in December that still need to be confirmed are:

Tuesday 5 December – Everton v Newcastle (Will be shown live on Amazon along with all other midweek PL matches)

Saturday 9 December – Tottenham v Newcastle

(Wednesday 13 December – Newcastle v AC Milan – This is confirmed, an 8pm kick-off and live on TNT Sports)

Saturday 16 December – Newcastle v Fulham

(W/C Monday 18 December – Newcastle will have a Carabao Cup quarter-final match if beating Man U)

Saturday 23 December – Luton v Newcastle

Tuesday 26 December – Newcastle v Forest (Will be shown live on Amazon along with all other midweek PL matches)

Saturday 30 December – Liverpool v Newcastle

As part of the Premier League / broadcaster deliberations for these Premier League fixtures in December, is the possibility of moving a match from Saturday 24 December to Christmas Eve, that game claimed to be Wolves v Chelsea. If they go ahead and do this, it would be the first time a Premier League game has been played on Christmas Eve in 28 years, on 24 December 1995 Leeds United beat Manchester United.

The Premier League and broadcasters are truly shameless. Why even consider making tens of thousands of football fans travel to a match on Christmas Eve when there is absolutely zero need to do so, apart from in the pursuit of even more cash.

NUFC announcement on Newcastle United v Manchester United match – 20 October 2023:

‘Newcastle United’s Premier League game at home to Manchester United has a new kick-off time after being selected for live television broadcast in the UK.

The Magpies were due to hosts Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils at 3pm (GMT) on Saturday, 2nd December but, due to the fixture being selected to be shown live on TNT Sports, the English top-flight encounter at St. James’ Park will now take place at 8pm (GMT). The date of the game will remain the same.

Any further alterations to United’s fixture schedule will be confirmed on nufc.co.uk in due course.’

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early December 2023:

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Borussia Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Man U v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Manchester United (8pm) TNT Sports