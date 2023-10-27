Opinion

Premier League announce Sir Bobby Charlton decision

Everyone that knows me, is aware that I detest Manchester United and all that they stand for.

That is why I thought it appropriate to write my own tribute to the late and great Sir Bobby Charlton.

I always preferred his outspoken older brother Jack.

The two of them were like chalk and cheese, playing their club football for two of the outstanding teams of the day.

Brothers in the England World Cup winning team, the two of them now stand as immortals.

The fact that Bobby survived the Munich air disaster, that claimed the lives of so many of his Manchester United teammates, makes his story and journey if you like, all the more remarkable.

Bobby though never seemed to share the same level of passion that Jackie had for the North East.

This came as a surprise to many, as the brothers’ Ma Cissie was Wor Jackie Milburn’s cousin.

Saying that, I will never forget a crestfallen Bobby speaking after Jackie’s funeral in 1988.

Sir Bobby Charlton was Mr Manchester United.

Forget about Best, Cantona and even Beckham.

Charlton was the greatest of them all.

When the news came in that Bobby had passed away, I somehow felt a sadness come over me.

Sir Bobby Charlton was the embodiment of the perfect footballer.

He was tenacious and yet graceful, plus provided what all football fans love, spectacular goals.

Manchester United fans will rightfully mourn the passing of their greatest ever player and I would like to think that Bobby may be kindly remembered in the North East.

Premier League make Sir Bobby Charlton announcement – 27 October 2023:

‘In tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton, one of England’s greatest footballers, Premier League clubs will remember his contribution to English football at all Premier League fixtures this weekend.

A moment’s applause will be held ahead of kick-off to mark his incredible contribution to the game and to recognise the life of a true footballing great.

Players and match officials will also wear black armbands during each match as a mark of respect.’