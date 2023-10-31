Opinion

Predicted Newcastle United team v Manchester United – Five changes

Looking at this Newcastle United team v Manchester United.

Eddie Howe and his players aiming to add to a very good last couple of months.

A run of ten matches bringing wins over PSG, Crystal Palace, Manchester City, Burnley, Brentford and Sheffield United, plus a point at each of Wolves, West Ham and AC Milan, the only real setback coming last Wednesday night against Dortmund.

So what can we expect the Newcastle United team v Manchester United to be?

Well at his press conference on Tuesday morning, Eddie Howe having no surprises of the positive kind, when it came to player availability for Wednesday night.

The NUFC Head Coach stating:

“I’m not expecting anyone back that we didn’t already have available for Wolves.”

So that appears to leave us with the Newcastle United team v Manchester United to come from these 20 players…

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson, Gordon

Subs: Dubravka, Gillespie, Dummett, Ritchie, Targett, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Willock

At Tuesday’s press conference, Eddie Howe also making clear that he will make changes for this match at Old Trafford, the United boss saying he has no choice but to rotate his squad with such a busy schedule of tough matches.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Dubravka was given a game but I think far more likely Pope will stay in.

I think his critics go way over the top when he isn’t at his best, which we have seen yet again after Wolves. Pope has only conceded six goals in these last 10 matches and yes, I think he should have tried to catch rather than punch that ball on Saturday. However, there were still at least four or five Newcastle players who failed to make a decent tackle after that and before the ball ended up in the net, with Pope’s clearance going outside the box.

With so many players unavailable in midfield and attacking positions, I think it makes sense that Eddie Howe could be looking to play wing-backs for this match.

This perfectly suits Livramento and Hall who look sure to come in, with both very quick and having the ability to carry the ball forward.

As for who plays as the three defenders, I think Lascelles stays in and will be joined by Dummett and Targett, who both played against Man City in the last round. The likes of Trippier, Schar and Burn given a shift off.

Then it gets tricky because in more advance positions, such minimal alternatives for Eddie Howe.

By playing with wing-backs and those options suggested above, it means you need one less selection in midfield / attack.

I think the NUFC boss has little option but to give Wilson a bit of a rest and I reckon Anthony Gordon set to be played up front. He did really well in this role as England won the Under 21 Euros in the summer, so hopefully he can do a job there for Newcastle as well.

So long as he is ok physically, Joe Willock looks sure to start at Old Trafford. Which leaves three spaces to fill.

I think Joelinton, Longstaff and Almiron look the most likely starters.

Eddie Howe having no option but to look after some of his key players, so I believe Bruno will join the likes of Schar and Trippier amongst the subs.

My predicted Newcastle United team v Manchester United:

Pope, Livramento, Lascelles, Dummett, Targett, Hall, Longstaff, Joelinton, Almiron, Willock, Gordon

So five changes in my predicted team, with Livramento, Dummett, Targett, Hall and Willock in for Trippier, Schar, Burn, Bruno and Wilson, if my guesswork is accurate.