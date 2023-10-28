Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Wolves – One change

Looking at this Newcastle team v Wolves.

Eddie Howe and his players aiming to build on a very good last seven weeks.

Wins over PSG, Crystal Palace, Manchester City, Burnley, Brentford and Sheffield United, plus a point at both West Ham and AC Milan, the only setback coming on Wednesday night against Dortmund.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v Wolves to be?

As a starting point…

This was the Newcastle team v Wolves:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron, Isak, Gordon

With six clean sheets in the last nine matches and only four goals conceded, Nick Pope will look to add to that excellent recent record in this Premier League clash. The keeper made some excellent saves against Dortmund in the first half and no chance with the winner.

As for the back four, I think same again.

Sven Botman still not joining in with group training and whilst I thought Targett looked good when coming off the bench on Wednesday. I think it will be Old Trafford in the League Cup when Eddie Howe will play the likes of Livramento and Targett.

A lot of people saying that the midfield and attack looks to pretty much pick itself today, which could well be the case.

I think Tonali could well have started today but last night we finally had the news that FIFA had activated his worldwide ban for the next ten months. Murphy’s shoulder injury set to keep him our for the foreseeable, whilst Eddie Howe stating Anderson’s back problem will see him miss the next couple of months. Lewis Miley still recovering from glandular fever, options much reduced.

Joe Willock made a very welcome return to action on Wednesday but clearly doesn’t look 100 per cent after over five months out and I think if Murphy hadn’t very quickly got injured after coming off the bench himself, then Willock wouldn’t have got any minutes. Unless Newcastle had been coasting to victory very late on in that Dortmund match…

Anyway, I think if Joe Willock is going to be starting for NUFC again, then Man U on Wednesday is far more likely. With the former Arsenal player set to get more minutes off the bench at Wolves, in my opinion.

So, difficult for me to see anything other than Bruno, Joelinton, Longstaff, Gordon and Almiron all starting today, as they did against Dortmund.

Alexander Isak was going for a scan on Friday but Eddie Howe said that he thought there was nothing serious to worry about. My take on this is that it sounds more of a precaution this scan and whilst some journalists are claiming he will be missing until after the November internationals, I’m not convinced. Isak was sent home from the Sweden squad and yet to everyone’s surprise, was on the bench and came on against Palace last weekend.

I think Wilson will definitely start today but I wouldn’t be surprised to see Isak amongst the subs at Molineux.

My predicted Newcastle team v Wolves:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson, Gordon

So one change in my predicted team, with Wilson in for Isak, if my guesswork is accurate.