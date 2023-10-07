Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v West Ham – Three changes

Looking at this Newcastle team v West Ham.

Eddie Howe and his players aiming to build on a very good last few weeks of action.

The Champions League away point at the San Siro and the small matter of Premier League wins over Burnley, Brentford and Sheffield United, plus that superb performance and victory over Man City in the Carabao Cup.

Then what we all witnessed on Wednesday night against PSG, wonderful!

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v West Ham to be?

As a starting point…

This was the Newcastle team v PSG:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Tonali, Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Speaking on Friday morning, the Head Coach giving an official Newcastle United injury update.

“The injury list doesn’t look great, but apart from Harvey Barnes, I don’t think there’s anything long term there.

“We’ll wait and see how Callum Wilson and Joelinton are, they’re the closest two.

“We have Anthony Gordon suspended which is a blow for us.

“Sven Botman won’t make it on Sunday.”

Eddie Howe always plays his cards close to his chest and you can’t rule out any surprises 100%, good or bad.

However, it appears to be same again as Wednesday, in terms of the fitness situation.

So those definitely missing it appears for this West Ham match:

Sven Botman, Emil Krafth, Joe Willock, Harvey Barnes and Anthony Gordon (suspended). With late checks on Joelinton and Callum Wilson.

I think that if NUFC had been playing Saturday, then probably a lot tougher for Eddie Howe, in determining his Newcastle team v West Ham. Hopefully this extra day will have helped the Head Coach have a stronger group to choose from AND less of a risk factor playing players who aren’t maybe 100%, after their exertions.

One name we can surely guarantee is Nick Pope. He did finally concede but has been in great form and one goal by the opposition in these past six matches sums up how well he and those in front of him have done.

Speaking of those in front of the keeper, unless any injury or fitness concerns, it appears an easy choice for the same back four that played so well against Burnley and PSG. So pleased for the likes of Lascelles, seeming him contribute so much when getting his chance due to Botman’s injury.

Along with Trippier, Burn and Schar, the club captain was excellent in that Champions League thrashing of PSG.

Bruno has been outstanding and very much back to his best recently, he will be a key figure at West Ham.

As will Sean Longstaff, who will be absolutely buzzing after Wednesday’s goal and performance.

Same with Miguel Almiron, maybe even more so. His goal against PSG means he has scored in each of the last three games he has started, with now the Hammers in his sights.

We already know Anthony Gordon will be replaced and I fancy we could see another couple as well.

Eddie Howe had said early in the week that both Wilson and Joelinton were possibilities for PSG and depended on late checks. With another four days to work their way back to a better level of fitness, I think the Head Coach will start both of them if possible, Alexander Isak dropping to the bench after some shift on Wednesday night.

Whilst I also think that Elliot Anderson will come back into the team. He played really well last weekend against Burnley and I think another bit of rotation, with Eddie Howe having Tonali on the bench as well this time.

My predicted Newcastle team v West Ham:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Anderson, Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton

So three changes in my predicted team, with Joelinton, Wilson and Anderson, to come in for Gordon, Isak and Tonali, if my guesswork is accurate.