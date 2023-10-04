Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v PSG – Champions League returns to St James’ Park

Looking at this Newcastle team v PSG.

Eddie Howe and his players aiming to build on a very good last couple of weeks of action.

The Champions League away point at the San Siro and the small matter of Premier League wins over Burnley, Brentford and Sheffield United, plus that superb performance and victory over Man City in the Carabao Cup.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v PSG to be?

As a starting point…

This was the Newcastle team v Burnley:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Anderson, Almiron, Isak, Gordon

We knew Barnes, Krafth and Willock were all still unavailable, then Eddie Howe giving this official Newcastle United injury update on Tuesday afternoon ahead of this PSG match:

“Callum Wilson, we think, won’t make the game tomorrow. He’s going to be close but as it stands he won’t.

“Joelinton is in a similar position where he’s close so we’ll make a late check on him.

“Sven Botman is out and won’t play.

“Sandro Tonali is fine.”

Nick Pope will start, looking to make it five clean sheets in a row.

In front of him, I think only injury / illness will mean it won’t be Trippier, Schar and Burn that play, with Jamaal Lascelles also staying in the side after helping NUFC to their last couple of clean sheets in the absence of Botman.

A massive match for Bruno, Newcastle United looking to him as the key figure in the middle of the pitch.

I think Eddie Howe would have loved to be putting Joelinton in his team tonight but surely he can’t start after limping off on Saturday? Yesterday’s update suggested it isn’t a serious injury but it can only be bench at very best, if the NUFC boss thinks he can include Joelinton in the matchday squad.

Sean Longstaff will play for sure I think, though I think he fellow Geordie Elliot Anderson will be unlucky.

The 20 year old is playing really well but I reckon Sandro Tonali comes in for certain.

I think Alexander Isak would have started tonight regardless, however, with doubts over Wilson’s fitness then Isak will definitely start.

Anthony Gordon just gets better and better and with his fifth yellow card of this Premier League season ensuring a two and a half week break before his next NUFC game, he will be asked to give it everything tonight.

Completing the line up, following his stunning striker on Saturday, we can dream of Miguel Almiron doing the same tonight against PSG. Now he has got his sights locked in, watch him coming in off the right side and hopefully a repeat performance of what we saw against Burnley.

My predicted Newcastle team v PSG:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Tonali, Almiron, Isak, Gordon

So one change in my predicted team, with Tonali to come in for Anderson, if my guesswork is accurate.