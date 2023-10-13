Opinion

Pod on the Tyne Live – Watching from the audience in Gosforth

It feels like it is about to rain in Newcastle upon Tyne. But the air is thick, not with moisture-bloated clouds inevitably prompting liquid precipitation, but with optimism, with joy, with the spirit so congruous with this unique, magnificent bloody ba..ard of a city. This is Newcastle. This is Geordieland. This is Gosforth Civic Theatre.

The surroundings could not be more steeped in local folklore.

The first ever Greggs store opened its doors some 82 years ago just around the corner on Gosforth High Street, where one of the many branches situated today in this pulsating, unparalleled beast of a city still doth dwell.

Another glorious first occurred on the very same high street, with the Gosforth Hotel proudly proclaiming itself the site that hosted the sale of the first ever copy of Viz. The characters from that famous export would be very much at home in this evening of unadulterated Geordieness. There is a tangible air of nervousness should one spill one’s pint in the presence of Biffa Bacon, a degree of expectation of hearing one of Sid the Sexist’s cringeworthy chat-up lines, or the barely perceptible sound of a Finbarr Saunders “fnarr fnarr” at an analogy taken one step too far.

The crowd gathered in the marvellous turret that is the civic theatre starts to swell around 6:30. If those gathered here were indeed denizens of Fulchester, then George Caulkin would be the Brown Bottle, a relative superhero among the fans of Newcastle United, although instead of a cape and a pair of soiled tights, George has opted for a jeans and t-shirt combination with casual blazer as he mingles in the gathering throng.

During the dark days of the previous ownership, George Caulkin gained a solid reputation in his tenure at the Times and latterly the Athletic (having started out in none other than The Mag), as he would always brilliantly articulate the Newcastle fans perspective, while seemingly having an insight into events behind the scenes at St James’ Park. I remember when the takeover was actually going through and a few I spoke to wouldn’t believe it was happening until George himself had put out a confirmation tweet. George was also one of the guardians of the Supporters Trust fund that was set up to safeguard against a less promising future (and has since been distributed among local charities).

Through the eventful journey we have been on he has compèred and overseen many a supporter event, but tonight is a first, an inaugural live recording of the Athletic’s ‘Pod on the Tyne’ podcast, which has ambitiously increased to a twice-weekly broadcast for this season.

Also present are fellow Athletic scribe Chris Waugh, who enjoys sausage and is there to give George someone to pick on, podcast host Taylor Payne (who many will have seen plying his trade across the region as a fine guitarist, despite apparently being named after a drummer) and Jacob Whitehead, a terrifyingly young looking recent addition to the Athletic’s Newcastle United team, despite having suffered for his whole entire life with a terrible case of Everton.

All four pod contributors (Podsters? Podmeisters?) took their seats on the stage to warm applause and we were ready to go. Or so I thought, as a surprise fifth guest was announced in the shape of “work experience boy Alan from work” and none other than Shearer himself strode onto the stage. Wow! Mind it is his neck of the woods round here, he probably popped in for tea at his mam’s house on his way to the gig. Taylor Payne called it the worst kept secret around but I had no idea and was chuffed to bits that Big Al had popped along to join his Athletic colleagues.

The first half of the show was a podcast style chat about recent events, with a brief discussion about the eventful West Ham draw, before a long chat where all five hosts and the 200 strong audience had a bask in the warm glow of the victory over PSG. The general wonderment that we now have a modern day equivalent of Asprilla destroying Barcelona is a positive vibe that was positively vibing around the room. The match will live long in the memory, although it also brings a strong sense of optimism that we are well set up to progress in the Champions League. Eek.

George is fond of his tender moments and often blots his audible copybook with instances of being a big soft sh.te and tonight was to be no different.

Announcing that Dan Burn’s dad was in the crowd he made a terrific observation of how BDB is representative of everything that has come good at Newcastle United these past two years, and PSG was just the latest example of the Geordie Boy come good story that has warmed many a heart round these parts.

The story of Burn hugging Mehrdad Ghodoussi and thanking him for bringing him home was canny enough in itself before George, eyes moistening and voice a-breaking asked Dan’s father to pass a message to thank him for bringing all of us home. I think few represent the coming together of everyone at NUFC better than Dan Burn and heartily endorse this lovely moment, although I did choose to appreciate it without bubbling, sobbing or bawling.

The first half ended with an announcement that Jacob Whitehead was leaving, which I took to mean he had to get out of the pub because it was after 7 o clock. However, the announcement was that he would actually be leaving the Athletic’s NUFC team as Chris Waugh was now returning full time from his paternity leave (the length of which Shearer tore him apart for). I took the time afterwards to seek Jacob out and tell him that his recent piece on the Saudi investment in the north east was one of the best things I’ve read in recent years. I would urge everyone to hunt it out, a meticulously researched and unbiased article on what PIF ownership means for Newcastle outside of the football club and how it makes the whole Sportswashing discussion that is regularly chucked our way far more nuanced than the chuckers tend to bother to look into. Good luck Jacob wherever you go.

Post-interval there were further special guests as Newcastle United women’s manager Becky Langley and summer signing Amber-Keegan Stobbs stepped up to talk about their recent adventures. The enthusiasm and joy with which Becky Langley spoke about the decision to turn professional was infectious and you get the sense that this this is a project that’s steaming right to the top (starting with an early promotion clash with Burnley at Kingston Park this Sunday). If you hadn’t already guessed, the Keegan in AKS name was given to her by her Geordie dad in honour of our former manager, although she grew up in London after her parents flipped a coin to decide whether to live there or Newcastle. Later on, when I said that somewhere in the multiverse there’s an alternative version of her that had a different life in Newcastle because the coin landed the other way in that universe, she gave me one of those looks that normal people give babbling imbeciles.

A Q&A then followed with questions that had been tweeted by the audience during the interval. I was pleased that my question for Shearer got read out, asking if he was trying to secure a sponsor deal with a prominent Irish stout after the amount of mentions he gave the product during the PSG match and aftermath.

If the man from Guinness does happen to be reading this, I would also like to go on record as stating my own fondness for this particular brand. Also, my asking this question may have lead to the biggest revelation of the night, as apparently Rob Lee bought a round last week.

There will be a version of the podcast available that covers most of the events of the evening, so I won’t go into too many spoilers. After the event, all hosts mingled in the bar with Alan from work posing for photos aplenty and George taking the honour of still being there at chucking out time.

A point I may have tried to make in the midst of many beers is that the nice thing about this event is that I don’t think we as a fanbase could have pulled it off five years ago. The aura of misery we dragged around may well have limited the appeal of an evening dwelling on the mess at Newcastle United, but if we did there would have been an edgier atmosphere focussed heavily around the question of whether Ashley would ever leave, and whether there would ever be any point to all this, potentially even recriminations amongst a fanbase severely divided as to how to face up to the problem.

In the present, things are very different. This was a tangible togetherness among Newcastle journalists, legendary players, newly affiliated women’s players, fanzines, podcasters, people’s dads and many many Newcastle fans, some of which recognised each other from social media or trips of the past.

The recent successes were enjoyed amongst the anticipation of the fact that we will all soon surely witness the seismic occurrence of Newcastle United winning something, and gatherings like this will be constants for about a week afterwards. George Caulkin spoke of waking up on a park bench a month after the trophy win but I reckon you’ll be lucky to get one when that party hits.

So in summary, a canny night out. Events like this are entirely positive and affirming experiences now and it bodes extremely well for the future direction of the club that everyone is, well, I believe the right word is – United.

