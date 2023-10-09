Opinion

Perhaps explains why this Newcastle United injury has been such a long and mysterious affair

I noticed a comment by a fellow Champion of Conor (I’ve slipped that in for you, Baz!) – “It just works” – earlier today, in which he mentioned that Matt Targett is suffering from a long-term foot condition known as planta fasciitis.

This piqued my curiosity and sent me straight for my pretend doctor’s outfit for a quick internet search.

My first reaction was that I’d never heard of it but then I read a reply from Dennis Waugh who is a long term sufferer and realised that it’s exactly what has been afflicting Steve, one of my best mates from the Ribble Valley. It’s driven him crazy at times and certainly not helped him to get his golf handicap down into single figures.

The plantar fascia, tissue in the base of the foot, is used during walking and other foot movement. It is a ligament – a dense band of tissue that extends along the bottom of the foot, connecting the heel bones to the toes.

Inflammation in this region gives rise to a sharp aching sensation while walking, jogging or running – actions which all apply pressure to the heels, ultimately leading to plantar fasciitis. It has also been referred to as Policeman’s Heel.

The main risk factors in development of the condition include:

Age – It is most common between the ages of 40 and 60.

Certain Types Of Exercise – Activities like running and dance that place a lot of stress on your heel and attached tissue – especially beginning a new regime of exercises.

Obesity – The more weight, the more stress.

Vitamin deficiency – A deficiency in magnesium, calcium, vitamin D, and multiple B vitamins (vitamins B1, B6, and B12) may cause this type of foot pain but information on that is rather obscure.

So, in the case of Matt Targett, the most likely trigger is physical exercise.

I don’t know if he suffered from this condition before he was bought – I assume not – but I could envisage a scenario of the lad having an irritation to some extent which then became subject to a combination of regular PL starts and Eddie’s fearsome fitness regime.

Plantar fasciitis typically does not self-resolve and can worsen and create a chronic, progressive disorder if not correctly treated. Each patient is different but more severe conditions usually take longer to heal. This is why it should be tackled at the first sign of a problem.

There are things you can do for yourself, first and foremost including the common starting point with soft tissue injuries of rest and ice. Anti-inflammatory medications are recommended. Extra support in the form of structured (orthotic) shoes can help. Also, a range of stretches and massage can be tried.

More robust treatment like cortisone injections can give relief but do not represent a cure and in many cases – as both Dennis and my mate Steve will testify – may be no use at all.

Plantar fasciitis surgery is possible with the fascia (the tendon) being detached from the heel bone in order to relieve the tension there. Scarred and/or inflamed material can be removed at the same time. This is very rare though and only used in less than 5% of diagnosed cases.

It takes about four to 12 months to recover from surgery. During the healing process, the surrounding tissue experiences new growth, which may increase the length of your fascia. The surgery is generally effective but there is a chance that your symptoms will linger or return. Unfortunately for him, that’s exactly what happened to Steve!

The key, then, is patience, careful management and regular self-treatment which perhaps explains why Matty’s “demise” has been such a long and mysterious affair. It could just be something that he’s going to have to live with long-term.

Best of luck to the lad.