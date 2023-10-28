Opinion

Paupers Wolves and spend whatever oil money they like Newcastle United – The reality

Ahead of today’s match, I have seen a lot of comments about how this is a total mismatch, when it comes to the spending by Newcastle United and Wolves.

Obviously, I am talking about an anti-NUFC agenda.

Those making out that this is a situation of… Paupers Wolves and spend whatever oil money they like Newcastle United.

The inference is that Eddie Howe having a massive advantage over today’s opponents when it comes to what has been invested in the respective squads.

This is the reality though, spending season by season (all figures in Euros), with stats from Transfermarkt:

2018/19

Newcastle United €59.7m Wolves €112.7m

2019/20

Newcastle United €72.9m Wolves €116.7m

2020/21

Newcastle United €39.0m Wolves €87.6m

2021/22

Newcastle United €130.5m Wolves €37.6m

2022/23

Newcastle United €185.3m Wolves €177.1m

2023/24

Newcastle United €153.2m Wolves €94.0m

Total spending from summer 2018 onwards:

Newcastle United €640.6m Wolves €625.7m

When it comes to converting that, the total spending over six years is

£558m for Newcastle United and £545m for Wolves.

So only £13m difference!

No doubt they will say what about spending in the future BUT Eddie Howe hasn’t currently got the benefit of what will be spent on players in the years to come!!