Paul Robinson ‘very good’ verdict after Wolves 2 Newcastle 2
Paul Robinson watched on as Wolves and Newcastle United shared the points.
The former Tottenham and England goalkeeper impressed with what he saw.
Paul Robinson reflecting on Wolves 2 Newcastle 2.
A very eventful and entertaining match.
Paul Robinson speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live after Wolves 2 Newcastle 2:
“It was a fantastic game of football.
“The two managers will be delighted with what they’ve seen from their teams.
“Both had a game plan, both sets of players gave everything.
“Newcastle, having played this week against Dortmund, there’s a lot of tired bodies out there.
“You can see the centre-halves just got through, they had to dig deep. That’s what they train for.
“The Wolves players under Gary O’Neil had an indifferent start to the season but they’ve really turned a corner.
“Two very, very good teams there and that was really enjoyable.”
Stats via BBC Sport:
Wolves 2 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 28 October 5.30pm
Goals:
Newcastle United:
Wilson 22, 45+4 pen
Wolves:
Lemina 36, Hwang Hee-chan 71
Possession was Wolves 43% Newcastle 57%
Total shots were Wolves 11 Newcastle 13
Shots on target were Wolves 6 Newcastle 5
Corners Wolves 8 Newcastle 7
Referee: Anthony Taylor
Attendance: 31,584 (NUFC 3,000)
Newcastle team v Wolves:
Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Willock 72), Isak, Wilson, Gordon
SUBS:
Dubravka, Gillespie, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, Ritchie, Krafth, Targett
Newcastle United upcoming matches:
Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Man U v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)
Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports
Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon
Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports
Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)
(W/C Monday 18 December 2023 – A Carabao Cup quarter final if Newcastle beat Man U)
Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)
Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon
Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports
(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)
Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports
