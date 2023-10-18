News

Paul Merson with message for Sandro Tonali – This is really good

Paul Merson has responded to the situation Sandro Tonali apparently finds himself in.

The Newcastle United midfielder part of the investigation into betting in Italian football.

On Tuesday, the agent of the Italy international, Giuseppe Riso, said (see below) ‘Sandro Tonali is playing the most important match at the moment, the one against gambling addiction, and he will win this one too.’

Paul Merson sending this message of support for Tonali and some other important messages for football in general.

This is really good from the player turned pundit who has had very well publicised issues of his own.

Paul Merson via his personal Twitter account – 18 October 2023:

“Just want to wish Sandro Tonali all the best from this horrible addiction.

“And hope FIFA and everyone else goes easy and to understand this is a illness and to stop throwing out big bans and to help people get help.

“I understand if someone is playing in a game and is betting on the other team, then a ban should (be) imposed.

“But people need HELP.

“I have had people say to me have some willpower and I say, next time you have the sh.ts, stop it with willpower.

“By banning people (it) stops people asking for help, please show some understanding.”

Giuseppe Riso, agent of Sandro Tonali, speaking yesterday – 17 October 2023:

“I was very pleased with the speech of the President (of the Italian Football Federation) Gravina, it is important for these kids not to feel alone.

“Sandro Tonali is playing the most important match at the moment, the one against gambling addiction, and he will win this one too.

“At the moment he is a bit in shock.

“I hope this match saves the life of Sandro and be an example for other boys too.

“Sandro is shaken, he is very sad.

“He has understood that he has to face this problem in a very determined way. He has to deal with this problem, he knows he has to get out.

“I thank Newcastle because they immediately showed great closeness.

“He is training at the moment and on Saturday he could also play.”