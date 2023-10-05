Opinion

Paul Merson verdict on this Newcastle United situation now

Paul Merson has been talking about Newcastle United and the current situation at St James’ Park.

The former Arsenal player speaking, with now approaching the eighth NUFC Premier League match of the season.

Eddie Howe and his players having played ten matches in total already, in all competitions.

Paul Merson discussing the possibilities ahead of Newcastle United playing away at West Ham, swiftly following on from Wednesday’s astonishing demolition job on PSG.

Paul Merson speaking to Sportskeeda:

“Newcastle pull off an amazing result in the Champions League.

“They played it their way, put PSG under severe pressure, and got the crowd excited.

“I was scared they’d be overwhelmed by the occasions and play it like a European game.

“The tempo was unbelievable and what we saw showed us that the Premier League is the best league in the world.

“West Ham aren’t going to make it very easy, but Newcastle do have an extra day to prepare and that will make a big difference.

“They need a big result to follow up on their victory against PSG.

“This is their bread and butter.

“They’ve got to get back into the top four and I think they’ll win this game.

“Prediction: West Ham United 1 Newcastle United 2”

I know we have our fun with Paul Merson and he has came out with laughable stuff at times. However, I think certainly on this occasion he talks perfect sense.

Finishing top four and competing in the Champions League season after season is where we as fans would love to be, whilst it is for sure where the NUFC owners see (expect?) the future of our club to be.

After those initial four very tough games, saw the small margins and luck fall against Newcastle United, with defeats to Liverpool, Man City and Brighton, following the 5-1 against Villa. It has since then been a very different story.

Since returning from the September international break, Newcastle United have shown astonishing form.

It reads played six, won five, drawn one, lost none, scoring sixteen goals and conceding only one.

Remarkable.

I guess we are all thinking that this international break can’t come quick enough, hopefully get a few injured / not 100% fit players back to full fitness, give a rest to others, come back for Palace and Dortmund in late October at least a little refreshed in many cases.

So we have this final obstacle / match before we get to the next international break, so can Newcastle add West Ham to the list of positive results?

Just maybe we are getting that little extra helping hand that we need on this occasion.

Newcastle at home in European competition on Wednesday.

Whilst West Ham playing a day later and abroad in Germany on Thursday night, just had a quick check and they are playing now as I write this (6.30pm) and lead 1-0 away at Freiburg.

The Newcastle players gave so much against PSG and we also have Anthony Gordon suspended for this West Ham game.

Can the NUFC squad raise themselves for one final effort before this international break and get another massive win / three points?

I think they can.

Eddie Howe said that Joelinton and Callum Wilson were late calls on fitness for PSG, so fingers crossed, it would be massive I think if we could have this pair available on Sunday, or even one able to start and one able to come off the bench.

As well as Elliot Anderson surely starting, maybe this is a game where the likes of Tino Livramento and / or Lewis Hall might also get another chance.

I think NUFC can win but it won’t be easy.