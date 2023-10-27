News

Paul Merson – This is what would count as a good season for Newcastle United

Paul Merson has been talking about Newcastle United and the current situation at St James’ Park.

The former Arsenal player speaking, with now approaching the tenth NUFC Premier League match of the season.

Eddie Howe and his players heading into the weekend after a first defeat in nine matches, losing 1-0 to Borussia Dortmund.

Paul Merson discussing the possibilities ahead for Newcastle United ahead of playing away at Wolves, including what he thinks would count as a ‘good season’ for NUFC in this campaign.

Paul Merson speaking to Sportskeeda:

“Wolves are a decent team and have had some good results this season.

“But I’m just going to pick Newcastle to win this one despite their result in midweek.

“I was actually shocked by their defeat to Borussia Dortmund.

“I thought they’d blow the Bundesliga side out of the water.

“If Newcastle progress to the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League and manage to sneak into the Premier League top four, I think that’ll count as a good season for them.

“Prediction: Wolves 1 Newcastle 2”

An interesting one, what exactly would count as a ‘good season’ for Newcastle United in 2023/24?

It is something of course that has been constantly talked about and discussed / argued about since the 2022/23 season ended five months ago.

Everybody having their own ideas when it comes to balancing our hopes (and fears!) in both the Premier League and in the other three competitions.

As things stand, we are very much still in all four competitions.

With reference to the Premier League, when I say we are still very much in it, I am of course referring to competing towards the top end for top four, top five, top six etc, not believing still with a chance of winning it. There couldn’t be any ‘still’ about it anyway, as I didn’t think that in the first place!

The last five PL matches have produced 13 points from a possible 15, taking Eddie Howe and his players up to sixth currently.

Personally, what Paul Merson is calling a ‘good season’ for Newcastle United, would actually for me represent a ‘stunning’ season.

Yes, of course, as Newcastle fans we all want to be competing for the very top trophies, the Premier League and Champions League, and in the future I think there is every chance we could do so, if everything falls right and the club keeps building.

However, at this stage of our (hoped for) rise / progression, to get another top four Premier League finish AND reach the knockout stages of the Champions League, would be massive.

Even further raising our profile / credibility in terms of NUFC holding onto our best players and attracting others from elsewhere.

Whilst if Newcastle United are to continue the upward climb on and off the pitch, getting top four season after season and qualifying for the Champions League, is absolutely a massive cornerstone in helping to achieve that.

I often think that those who aren’t Newcastle fans have current higher expectations of NUFC than your average Newcastle United supporter. Whilst I was thinking we could beat Dortmund and went into Wednesday night confident it could / would be a victory, I wasn’t ‘shocked’ by the defeat and I certainly wasn’t expecting us to be blowing them out of the water.

I was gutted by the defeat but not shocked by it, as I thought all three results were possible AND I think Wednesday night proved that to be the case. Newcastle United absolutely matched Dortmund on the night and it came down to the same old thing, who takes their chance(s) and who doesn’t.

Anthony Gordon scores one of his / our early chances then I think Newcastle United go on to win comfortably, if one or both of those late efforts is a few inches across, then NUFC at least draw, maybe win. It wasn’t to be though, fine margins against us, we move on.

Moving on to the bread and butter which is the Premier League, games like these away at Wolves are the kind of matches where getting a win is a massive indicator that you could / should be heading for top four again.

Here’s hoping Paul Merson is on the ball with his Saturday prediction.