Opinion

Paul Merson intensive research on Newcastle United once again pays dividends…

Paul Merson is paid these days to give his expert opinion on football, the Premier League in particular.

There has been the ‘occasional’ suspicion in the past that the former Arsenal player might not spend a lot of time doing the essential homework before opening his mouth.

Well this time, Paul Merson has clearly once again put in some pretty intensive research…which has then paid big dividends, not!

Merson has been analysing the Newcastle v Crystal Palace match on Saturday.

When it comes to Paul Merson and his intensive ‘research’…the biggest influence on this game, according to him, will be Alexander Isak

Hmmm.

Alexander Isak has been excellent in recent matches, starting the last four games and scoring four goals, including two against West Ham in the latest NUFC match.

Indeed, his last five appearances have brought the striker five goals, as Isak also scored when coming off the bench against Sheffield United.

One ‘small problem’ that Paul Merson has missed though.

Alexander Isak forced off late with an injury against the Hammers AND then sent straight home by Sweden, when he was assessed after joining up with the national squad at the start of last week.

Eddie Howe having confirmed that up until Friday, Alexander Isak still hadn’t been able to train with the group.

Appearing to indicate for sure that there’s no chance of Isak starting against Palace, hopefully Dortmund on Wednesday will prove more realistic.

Paul Merson talking to Sportskeeda ahead of Newcastle v Crystal Palace:

“Newcastle have been solid in recent weeks and they’ve been flying along nicely.

“A 2-2 draw against West Ham isn’t the worst result.

“They’re unbeaten in their last seven matches and they’re in excellent form.

“I think Alexander Isak should start this week.

“Palace are going to sit back, and with teams that defend, Isak’s got that X-factor to help Newcastle break the game open.

“When they go up by one or two goals, Callum Wilson can come on to make runs in behind the defence.

“Crystal Palace will be difficult to beat and they did a job on Man United.

“I think Newcastle should win this comfortably and I don’t see how Palace can live with them.

“Prediction: Newcastle United 2 Crystal Palace 0”

Not a bad option to come in for Alexander Isak though.

Callum Wilson has had to show patience, starting only two games this season in all competitions from the eleven played.

However, in the Premier League Wilson has scored four goals at an average of one every 65 minutes, so every hope that when he leads the line tomorrow at St James’ Park, he can get a goal or two to ensure victory, proving the Paul Merson home win prediction correct.