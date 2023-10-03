News

Pat Nevin really gets it – This is excellent on Newcastle United

This is very good from Pat Nevin.

I always thought he was one of the better pundits, compared to your average former player in the media, which isn’t difficult…

However, Pat Nevin really seems to get it, when it comes to Newcastle United as a club, as well as when he is talking about the NUFC fanbase.

Pat Nevin speaking to BBC Sport about Newcastle United – 3 September 2023:

“My closest Premier League team geographically is Newcastle United, so I see a lot of them.

“They have been a sleeping giant but it hasn’t been a particularly restful slumber for the fans.

“They always believed – in fact, they knew – they deserved better.

“Things are looking healthier now than they have for decades with the fans still rubbing their eyes as they wake up to the fact it is happening so quickly.

“After a worrying wobble losing to Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton, in the past fortnight they have won 8-0 at Sheffield United, beaten (Man) City, sampled the delights of the San Siro and grabbed a point from AC Milan, and then casually saw off Burnley at the weekend.

“They are 11-0 up in those last four games and next up it’s Paris St-Germain at St James’ Park.

“When Kylian Mbappe runs out to be hit by that wall of noise on Wednesday, it will underline that Newcastle are finally dining at the very top table and looking very comfortable there.

“I just hope Eddie Howe stays fearless.

“Among the biggest strengths of the Premier League is its pace and intensity.

“This is not the time to be too cautious.

“This is the time for a hard, working-class, northern English welcome – to find out if the French aristocrats are up for the fight.”

Newcastle United – Champions League Group matches:

Matchday 1: AC Milan 0 Newcastle United 0 – 19th September, 5.45pm

Matchday 2: Newcastle United v Paris Saint-Germain – 4th October, 8pm

Matchday 3: Newcastle United v Borussia Dortmund – 25th October, 8pm

Matchday 4: Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle United – 7th November, 5.45pm

Matchday 5: Paris Saint-Germain v Newcastle United – 28th November, 8pm

Matchday 6: Newcastle United v AC Milan – 13th December, 8pm