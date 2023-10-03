Tyne Talk

Our very best wishes to Dr Ed Harrison at Newcastle United Blog – Keep fighting the good fight

Our thanks to regular visitor to The Mag, Doddy, who has alerted us to news from Dr Ed Harrison of the Newcastle United Blog.

Ed revealing (see below) that he has now been forced to close down Newcastle United Blog as his struggles with prostate cancer have finally left him with not enough energy to carry on.

Doddy messaging The Mag: ‘What a brave man, just reading his last blog. It’s times like this football comes second to humanity. I wish to send my best wishes and love to Ed and his family.’

Here at The Mag we very much second those sentiments.

There can be very few people who haven’t had their lives touched by cancer, whether that be family, friends or indeed their own personal suffering.

It is a very cruel disease and hopefully as time goes on, some rapid advancements can be made in terms of tackling the disease.

In the meantime, all our very best wishes here from everybody at The Mag to Ed Harrison and his family and friends.

Hopefully Wednesday against PSG and the other upcoming NUFC performances and results, can do their bit to help raise the spirits of Ed, as well as all other Newcastle United fans who are battling with cancer.

Official announcement by Dr Ed Harrison of nufcblog.com – 2 October 2023:

‘The Newcastle United Blog Is Closing Down

I have run the Newcastle United Blog site since April 23rd of 2007, but I now have to close the site down due to my terminal prostate cancer.

It has taken away most of my energy as I enter the palliative stage.

I am on my final treatment – Pluvicto – which was approved last year by the FDA – it uses Lutitium 177 as the radioisotope that goes after and kills the cancer cells.

I am still recovering from my second chemo set of treatments which I had to stop after 4 of the 10 planned treatments because the docetaxel drug was severely scarring my lungs.

Since I went stage 4 prostate cancer back in late 2016 – the cancer has spread throughout the bones – there is no cure for stage 4 cancer – and this is the final treatment available to me.

Once I have finished the latest treatment, I will go into palliative (comfort) care.

Back to the blog, and rather unfortunately, I covered Newcastle during all of the former owner’s reign, which as we know – was pathetic.

It’s great the lads are now fully backed by our new (rich) owners, and I have no doubt that within a short few years, we will be one of the top football clubs in the world, and have one of the best teams in the world – we already have the best fans in the world.

There are also many great blogs and vlogs out there for Newcastle fans.

Just a few stats to finish with.

We had about 255M hits (page loads) over the 16 years of the blog, which I started as a hobby after retiring from IBM.

There were 2,920,000 comments and in total, just under 50,000 articles, and my son Neil ran the blog for the last three years, before returning to his former job.

I wish Newcastle United all the best in their exciting journey to become the best club and the best team in the world.

To our readers out there I am indebted to all the help I have received over the past 16 years.

Peace be with you all.

Dr. Ed Harrison

(As always, if you would like to help make a difference in the fight against cancer, click HERE for more information on the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation)