Order of importance winning these 3 Newcastle United matches? Man U, Arsenal, Dortmund : Vote now

The question we are asking NUFC fans today is – What order of importance do you put on winning these three Newcastle United matches?

What are your priorities, winning which game is most important, then second most important, least important?

We are talking about the first week in November.

Three absolutely huge Newcastle United matches that could potentially dictate the direction of the entire season.

Three games, three competitions.

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Man U v Newcastle United

A win would see Eddie Howe’s side into the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, then with Man City, Man U, Tottenham and Brighton guaranteed to be all eliminated by that point, potentially one or two other favourites to win the competition, potentially a massive chance for NUFC to go all the way.

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal

This would be a massive statement win in the Premier League AND potentially meaning so much more on top of that. Newcastle currently on an unbeaten run of seven games in all competitions and if winning against both Palace and Wolves at the end of this month, NUFC could really be amongst it at the top end if beating the Gunners as well.

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle

The Dortmund home game is before this and depending on what happens in that third round of group games, a win in Germany could guarantee Eddie’s side have qualified to the last 16 knockout stages. Or at the very least, put NUFC in a very strong position to do so.

So if you could guarantee now what would happen in these three Newcastle United matches in that first week of November, which order of winning priority would you put this trio of games in?

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of November 2023:

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Borussia Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Man U v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports