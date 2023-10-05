News

On the official UEFA website this is how they have reacted to Newcastle 4 PSG 1

Just in case you hadn’t heard, last night at St James’ Park it ended Newcastle 4 PSG 1.

What an absolutely brilliant Wednesday night!

There were plenty of Newcastle United fans who were left disappointed when the Champions League group draw was made, as United were given by far the toughest looking group to get out of.

However, I was very much amongst the grouping who thought this was perfect.

Newcastle United given three other big name heavyweights on their return to Champions League competition after over 20 years absence.

Three great away trips at superb iconic stadiums, three superb home matches to relish.

Which brings me back to Newcastle 4 PSG 1 last night.

I wanted NUFC to have the opportunity to really announce their return to the top table and that is what we have got!

So many other massive games / clubs featuring last night but when the official UEFA site covered the action and did a round up, just who was centre stage…

‘Wednesday highlights and round-up: Newcastle and Manchester City shine

Newcastle recorded a famous victory over Paris while Manchester City and Barcelona ground out wins.

Newcastle blew Paris away as UEFA Champions League football returned to St James’ Park while Manchester City and Barcelona had to dig deep for victories as the drama continued to the end of Matchday 2.

UEFA.com rounds up all the action.

Newcastle 4-1 Paris

Newcastle’s first group stage home game in more than two decades was worth the wait as they won a fascinating encounter with Paris. Miguel Almirón’s early opener, after Alexander Isak had been denied, was followed up when Dan Burn’s fierce header crossed the line. Sean Longstaff made it three after the restart from a tight angle and, while Lucas Hernández pulled one back, Fabian Schär’s screamer rounded off a fine victory.

Key stat: Newcastle are unbeaten in eight UEFA group stage home matches (W6 D2) but Paris have won only three of 15 away games against English clubs.’

After all the horrific nonsense of a decade and a half of Mike Ashley, I absolutely love it when now so often so many outsiders are talking about Eddie Howe and this Newcastle United team / squad in such a positive way.

Newcastle fans finally allowed once again to have the pride back in their football club and as we all know, it is inextricably linked to the pride we have in our great City.

United are back and everybody is talking about us, though not as the total joke we had become under the FCB.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 PSG 1 – Wednesday 4 October 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 17, Burn 39, Longstaff 50, Schar 90+1

PSG:

Hernandez 56

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was PSG 73% (69%) Newcastle 27% (31%)

Total shots were PSG 11 (4) Newcastle 12 (8)

Shots on target were PSG 2 (0) Newcastle 8 (4)

Corners were PSG 8 (4) Newcastle 1 (1)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Tonali (Anderson 65), Almiron (Murphy 71), Isak, Gordon (Targett 90+3)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, L.Miley

