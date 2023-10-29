News

Official Newcastle United injury update after Wolves draw – Tough schedule ahead

There has been an official Newcastle United injury update after the Wolves match.

Summing up the challenges he is facing on the injury / availability front, Eddie Howe had this to say when it came to the Wolves match and only making on sub despite the testing conditions, a tough match and so many games to play.

Eddie Howe explaining ‘We had limited attacking options [on the bench], so what I want to do when I make a substitution, is try to make the team better and play players in their best positions. So, if I was to make changes today, it would have probably been playing players out of position and I’m reluctant to do that with the game so evenly poised.’

The NUFC Head Coach made only that one change of Joe Willock on for Almiron.

Which you have to have every sympathy with, when Eddie Howe is experiencing such a massive overload in terms of midfield and attacking players missing.

The other eight on the bench at Wolves were:

Two goalskeepers – Dubravka, Gillespie

Five defenders – Dummett, Hall, Livramento, Krafth, Targett

Whilst arguably Matt Ritchie has to be probably listed as more of a defensive player now if he is used, rather than heading up the pitch.

Any sign of things improving?

Eddie Howe giving a brief official Newcastle United injury update as well after that draw at Wolves.

The Head Coach on Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy: “Alex has aggravated the injury he suffered at West Ham and we’ll wait and see whether he’ll be fit before the international break, there’s a high chance he won’t be but we’ll see. We fear Jacob might need an operation on his shoulder.”

Adding this Eddie Howe info to what we already were aware of, the Newcastle United injury update / availability info leaves things looking like this:

Alexander Isak

I think now the hope has to be that the striker returns for Chelsea at home after the November internationals. Missing the next four matches.

Jacob Murphy

If he has surgery, which looks very likely I think, then I doubt we will see him ahead of 2024.

Sven Botman

The defender has trained on his own but not with the group yet. I think after November internationals for him as well.

Lewis Miley

Recovering from glandular fever and another hopefully after the November international break.

Harvey Barnes

It was expected to be the new year with his foot injury, Eddie Howe pre-match said possibly late December.

Elliot Anderson

In midweek the message was that the Geordie midfielder was set to miss a couple of weeks with a bad injury. However, Friday morning the Head Coach updating, saying we are looking at a couple of months absence for Anderson.

Sandro Tonali

His ban has now started, so he can’t play again until 27 August 2024.

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Man U v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

(W/C Monday 18 December 2023 – A Carabao Cup quarter final if Newcastle beat Man U)

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Stats via BBC Sport:

Wolves 2 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 28 October 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 22, 45+4 pen

Wolves:

Lemina 36, Hwang Hee-chan 71

Possession was Wolves 43% Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Wolves 11 Newcastle 13

Shots on target were Wolves 6 Newcastle 5

Corners Wolves 8 Newcastle 7

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Attendance: 31,584 (NUFC 3,000)

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Willock 72), Isak, Wilson, Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Gillespie, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, Ritchie, Krafth, Targett

