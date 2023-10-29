Official Newcastle United injury update after Wolves draw – Tough schedule ahead
There has been an official Newcastle United injury update after the Wolves match.
Summing up the challenges he is facing on the injury / availability front, Eddie Howe had this to say when it came to the Wolves match and only making on sub despite the testing conditions, a tough match and so many games to play.
Eddie Howe explaining ‘We had limited attacking options [on the bench], so what I want to do when I make a substitution, is try to make the team better and play players in their best positions. So, if I was to make changes today, it would have probably been playing players out of position and I’m reluctant to do that with the game so evenly poised.’
The NUFC Head Coach made only that one change of Joe Willock on for Almiron.
Which you have to have every sympathy with, when Eddie Howe is experiencing such a massive overload in terms of midfield and attacking players missing.
The other eight on the bench at Wolves were:
Two goalskeepers – Dubravka, Gillespie
Five defenders – Dummett, Hall, Livramento, Krafth, Targett
Whilst arguably Matt Ritchie has to be probably listed as more of a defensive player now if he is used, rather than heading up the pitch.
Any sign of things improving?
Eddie Howe giving a brief official Newcastle United injury update as well after that draw at Wolves.
The Head Coach on Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy: “Alex has aggravated the injury he suffered at West Ham and we’ll wait and see whether he’ll be fit before the international break, there’s a high chance he won’t be but we’ll see. We fear Jacob might need an operation on his shoulder.”
Adding this Eddie Howe info to what we already were aware of, the Newcastle United injury update / availability info leaves things looking like this:
Alexander Isak
I think now the hope has to be that the striker returns for Chelsea at home after the November internationals. Missing the next four matches.
Jacob Murphy
If he has surgery, which looks very likely I think, then I doubt we will see him ahead of 2024.
Sven Botman
The defender has trained on his own but not with the group yet. I think after November internationals for him as well.
Lewis Miley
Recovering from glandular fever and another hopefully after the November international break.
Harvey Barnes
It was expected to be the new year with his foot injury, Eddie Howe pre-match said possibly late December.
Elliot Anderson
In midweek the message was that the Geordie midfielder was set to miss a couple of weeks with a bad injury. However, Friday morning the Head Coach updating, saying we are looking at a couple of months absence for Anderson.
Sandro Tonali
His ban has now started, so he can’t play again until 27 August 2024.
Newcastle United upcoming matches:
Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Man U v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)
Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports
Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon
Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports
Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)
(W/C Monday 18 December 2023 – A Carabao Cup quarter final if Newcastle beat Man U)
Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)
Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon
Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports
(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)
Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports
Stats via BBC Sport:
Wolves 2 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 28 October 5.30pm
Goals:
Newcastle United:
Wilson 22, 45+4 pen
Wolves:
Lemina 36, Hwang Hee-chan 71
Possession was Wolves 43% Newcastle 57%
Total shots were Wolves 11 Newcastle 13
Shots on target were Wolves 6 Newcastle 5
Corners Wolves 8 Newcastle 7
Referee: Anthony Taylor
Attendance: 31,584 (NUFC 3,000)
Newcastle team v Wolves:
Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Willock 72), Isak, Wilson, Gordon
SUBS:
Dubravka, Gillespie, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, Ritchie, Krafth, Targett
